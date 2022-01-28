NI mum set for charity run 10 years after surviving major heart attack aged just 39

Northern Ireland's runners will be seeing red next month - but it's all for a worthy cause.

The Red Dress Fun Run - a 5k event organised by Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke (NICHS) - returns to Stormont Estate after being 'virtual only' last year.

It will be a particularly special and significant occasion for one Co Antrim mum.

Julie McAllister, 49, will be lacing up her running shoes to mark 10 years since she survived a major heart attack, aged just 39.

The Carrickfergus mum-of-four told the Belfast Telegraph how she fell ill suddenly and ended up having emergency triple bypass surgery.

She also recalled how she kissed her husband and children goodbye on her way to theatre, thinking she would never see them again.

“The day I had my heart attack was just a normal Saturday,” she said.

Graham Ross (Spider-Man), NICHS ambassador. Photo: JUSTIN KERNOGHAN

“I went to a Tae Bo class and, 15 minutes in, while we were warming up, I suddenly felt sick. I had never felt a sickness like it.”

Julie said she phoned her husband to say she was ill and asked him to fetch her.

“I went out of the class and called Derek,” she recalled.

“I told him I was feeling unwell and asked if he could come and collect me.

“I knew immediately what was happening. When he arrived, I told him I thought I was having a heart attack and that he needed to call 999.”

Julie told how she said her last goodbyes to her family before the emergency operation – but fortunately she came out the other side.

Since then, she said she exercises regularly, without taking her heart rate too high, having learned the importance of looking after your heart health.

“I walk three to five miles, five days a week, and I go to the gym for one hour three times per week,” she said.

“The cardiac rehab taught me how important it is to keep my heart muscle strong through exercise.”

The devoted mum, who ran her first Red Dress Run in 2017 on the fifth anniversary of surviving her heart attack, revealed she has been running every year since then for the charity “ to raise awareness and much-needed funds”.

“My aim is to help NI Chest Heart & Stroke continue to help rebuild healthy local hearts, just like they’ve done for me,” she said.

“When I had my heart attack at such a young age, I realised how important their support would have been in my recovery.

“I know that this support will be important in the future and that the charity will be there for me, so I will do as much as I can to raise awareness for them.”

Tragically, four people in Northern Ireland die every day from heart disease, while coronary heart disease is the biggest single cause of premature deaths in the under 75s.

The Red Dress Run went virtual last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, with hundreds of participants taking part in their local areas, raising £50,000 to combat heart disease.

This year, the Run returns to its home venue at Stormont Estate, although the virtual element remains, so that participants who can’t make it to the main event can complete 5K during the month of February.

NICHS ambassador and firefighter, Graham Ross, from Whitehead, will also be taking part for the fifth year, running in memory of his father, Cameron.

Graham, who always brings the fun to the event and loves “dressing up like an eejit”, said he has no problem “doing silly things if it helps raise awareness and funds for our local heart charity”.

“I lost my dad in 2016 and with every step I take, I get a chance to remember him and raise money to help fight against heart disease,” he said.

“I hope he will be proud of me. I also run for my little daughter, Eva.

“Being fit and healthy means everything to me and I hope I can inspire other local families, all generations, to join in the fun this February, and take positive steps to keep well, both mentally and physically.”

In 2021, Graham ran his 5K dressed as DC Comic hero The Flash as part of the virtual event – and he said he may well be stepping out as another character for this year’s Fun Run.

Jackie Trainor, director of income generation at NICHS, has urged people of all ages and abilities to sign up.

“There are over 335,000 people living with a chest, heart or stroke condition in Northern Ireland - that's one in five of the population,” she said.

“NICHS has been working with the local community since 1946 and we hope people will attend the Red Dress Fun Run 2022 to show their support in our special 75th anniversary year.”

Diane Anthony, from MACE, NICHS’s charity partner, said: “We’re backing the call for people to dress up in red and wear their heart on their sleeve at this year’s event.”

The charity is inviting primary school pupils to host their own fun run this February. Each school that takes part will receive a certificate to show how much they raised and there is an opportunity to win some fantastic prizes. Find out more at www.nichs.org.uk/PSRedDressFunRun

You can sign up to the Red Dress Fun Run at www.nichs.org.uk/RedDressRun