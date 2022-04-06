NI teenager Zara Preston promotes farming to a new generation on TikTok

A young female farmer from Co Tyrone with nearly 30,000 social media followers has shared her hopes of encouraging more girls into the sector by showing “that it doesn’t always have to be the old boys in the ring”.

Zara Preston (19) grew up on her family farm in Cappagh, learning everything there is to know about sheep.

While she is a trained florist and works at Omagh’s Glenpark Estate as a wedding and events coordinator, she also still rears her own stock of sheep, and it was only when Covid-19 hit that she decided to share her farming experiences on the popular video app, TikTok.

“I started TikTok in lockdown when I’d nothing really to do and I posted a video of sheep and my father and it just sort of took off from there,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I kept posting videos and when I hit 10k followers I thought, ‘this can’t be real’, because you never think it’ll be you that gets that many followers. Now I’m hitting nearly 30k and it is mental.”

Around five years ago, Zara started rearing her own flock of Beltex sheep, which according to the Beltex Sheep Society, “is a terminal sire breed which is sought after for its double-muscle and the hindquarters which are its outstanding feature”.

She does this with the help of her nine-year-old sister Leah, and in 2019, she won the overall prize for butchers’ lambs at the Ulster Beef and Lamb Championships, which led to UTV asking her and her family to star in their hit farming series, Rare Breed.

“It [sheep farming] was just sort of a way of life. I didn’t know any different, it’s built into me,” Zara continued.

“I was working out of my dad’s flock and I thought ‘I might as well go do this here’. Now my target is to try and beat his top price for a ram, so that’s what me and my sister are trying to do!”

The agricultural influencer is part of the Young Farmers’ Club Of Ulster and this summer, will be attending her first Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend to help engage and teach those from urban areas of Northern Ireland more about the importance of farming.

She said she’s excited at the prospect of “seeing the smiles” of children who maybe haven’t seen farm animals before.

“I wouldn’t think twice about going to see a pet lamb but [imagine it] for somebody who hasn’t done that before!” she laughed.

This is the first time since 2019 that farms are able to host in-person for Open Farm Weekend and 20 farms from across the province are looking forward to throwing open their gates and welcoming visitors inside, from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19.

Many young farmers who have taken to showcasing their industry on social media will be taking part in this year’s three-day event, demonstrating the power of the internet in highlighting NI’s local talent, as last year the virtual Open Farm Weekend had a total online reach of almost 500,000 since the event launched in April 2021.

Zara added that one of her most viewed TikTok clips shows her selling ‘Glenpark Gilly’ — one of the sheep from her flock — in the ring at a mart.

“I thought I might as well put it up to show that it doesn’t always have to be the old boys in the ring, I can do it as well.

“When you get out and get to know everybody in the sector, there’s a lot more young people in farming than you think.

“I think we just need more girls to show that we can do it as well. It’s not easy with lambing and everything, but we get there!”

The 19-year-old added that TikTok has been a great way to highlight the benefits of farming to a new audience, and brands such as luxury British country clothing store Fairfax & Favor have even asked Zara to collaborate to promote their products on her TikTok page.

“When I go out, people look to get photos with me and I’ve actually had a farm in New Zealand contacting me about bloodlines within the sheep.

“They would like to go down our bloodlines because they’ve seen me on TikTok!”