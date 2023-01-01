NI’s first 2023 arrivals? North Belfast family’s New Year’s Eve party interrupted by five tiny puppies

Family New Year's Eve party interrupted by arrival of five Mini Yorkie puppies in north Belfast.

A north Belfast family had their New Year’s Eve party interrupted with the arrival of five tiny puppies who came into the world just after the stroke of midnight.

Mary Caughey was celebrating festivities with her husband and their children when Daisy – one of their three Mini Yorkies – went into labour.

"Big Ben had literally struck it’s second chime,” she explained.

"She started running around in circles and you could see the first puppy. The fireworks were quickly forgotten about.”

The family of 15 had been enjoying party food with the children who were allowed to stay up late to see in the new year.

But Mrs Caughey said they saw more than they had bargained for:

"They were so excited – we tried to shield the youngest ones from the gore, but they were fascinated.”

Two of the pups had been delivered within minutes.

However, it was another hour before the third and fourth arrived and a further 90 minute wait was required for the fifth.

"The last one seemed a bit more difficult for Daisy, but she wasn’t in any pain or distress.

"She stole the show and it seemed like she waited until we were all sitting around her in a circle before she began giving birth.

"Old Year’s Night was completely blown away, but it added to the magic.”

Mrs Caughey is now under serious pressure because the kids – aged between one and 26 – are convinced they can come up with a plan to keep all the newborns.

"They were up first thing this morning and wanting to hold them,” she explained.

"One of the girls has a birthday in a few days and she has already asked for a puppy.

"The kids love the dogs – they are always in their laps and up on the bed with them.

"We might keep one or two of them, and will give the rest to family and trusted friends.”

Mrs Caughey also confirmed that dad Toby is doing well.