NI’s priciest properties in Ards and North Down

Average cost of ‘gold coast’ home climbs by more than 5% in a year

Ards and North Down has the most expensive homes in Northern Ireland, with the average price hitting £220,700.

The average cost in towns such as Comber, Bangor and Holywood was up 5.2% on last year, according to a report on housing market trends from PropertyPal.com.

It found the price of renting a home locally was rising even faster, with a fall in the number of available homes meaning demand outstripped supply.

PropertyPal said the average price of a home in Northern Ireland from March to June was £187,900, which was up by 5.2% on last year and 2.4% on the first few months of this year.

It added that rising materials and labour costs had added £40,000 to the price of a new-build home, which will now set buyers back an average of £221,700, up 17.6%.

According to PropertyPal’s, research, there were 7,635 homes available to buy in the second quarter, a decrease of 9%.

It said houses were selling more quickly, typically taking 35 days — eight fewer than at the beginning of the year.

Northern Ireland house prices

PropertyPal chief economist Jordan Buchanan said the market had momentum despite the cost-of-living crisis and rising mortgage rates.

He also stressed that the soaring price of new builds compared to resale homes had created a “two-speed market” and predicted that economic trends might soon have an impact on prices.

“A weaker economic outlook is expected to weigh on housing activity later this year, and further price moderation is expected,” Mr Buchanan said.

“But demand and enquiry levels remain strong, newly agreed sales are at stable levels and a property shortage will keep upward momentum on prices.

“Further interest rate increases are expected, and buyers planning to move should lock in deals as soon as possible to avoid higher repayments down the line.”

According to PropertyPal’s research, the value of both houses and apartments has risen.

The average house price was up 5.3% to £192,600, while the average flat was 4% up at £141,100.

The biggest-year-on year increase in the price of homes was recorded in the Causeway Coast and Glens council area, where the average cost climbed by 10.1% to reach £195,700.

At 3.5%, the area also had the biggest quarterly growth.

PropertyPal found that the price of renting a home was rising even more quickly than the price of buying a home.

It said the average rental property now cost £724 a month, which was up by 1.9% over the last few months.

The average cost of renting a home was £723 a month, which was up 7.7% — a steeper increase than for buying a house.

Apartments were 4% more expensive to rent than a year earlier at £725 a month.

Mr Buchanan said: “The rental market’s dynamics continue to be driven by a chronic under-supply of affordable rental accommodation.

“The total number of available properties during June was down 57% compared to levels before Covid-19.

“Meanwhile, tenant demand has surged to record highs, with an average of 64 enquiries for each rental property advertised.

“This imbalance has contributed to higher rents with an average increase by 1.9% over the last three months and by 6.4% over the last year.”