Northern Ireland average house price rose to £159,000 last year

The average house price in Northern Ireland rose by 10.7% in November to £159,000. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

House prices in Northern Ireland rose by over 10% in November to an average price of £159,000, official figures show.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) there was an average 10% rise across the UK in November, more than 9.8% the previous month.

The PA news agency report this means the average UK house price rose to £271,000, a jump of £25,000 from a year earlier.

The Northern Ireland figure of £159,000 represented a 10.7% increase in house prices, while in Scotland prices hit a record level of £183,000 showing an increase of 11.4%.

Read more Northern Ireland house prices surge by almost 11%: Breakdown by every council area

In England, average house prices rose to £288,000 (9.8% annual growth) and in Wales to £200,000 (12.1%).

Experts have warned, however, that rising energy prices mean that house hunters should be cautious when looking for their dream home.

ONS figures have also revealed that inflation has risen to its highest level in 30 years in December, putting extra pressure on household incomes.

This meant that the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation jumped from 5.1% in November to 5.4% in December, the highest since March 1992.

Emma Cox, sales director at Shawbrook Bank, told PA: “The harsh reality is that this extended period of ground-breaking house prices will provide challenges for the market as we move further into 2022.

“With inflation reaching 5% this year and the cost of living rising, it’s imperative that buyers don’t overstretch themselves in pursuit of their dream home.

“A mortgage is likely to be the most significant amount of debt an individual takes on.”

Miles Robinson, head of mortgages at online mortgage broker Trussle, added: “Increased interest rates have already had a big impact on mortgages, with sub 1% mortgage rates all but disappearing from the market overnight.”

He warned that rising energy costs were likely to affect mortgage affordability.

“Not only could this prohibit first-time buyers with smaller deposit sizes, but it could also ring-fence more competitive mortgage deals,” he said.

Phillip Stevens, director of estate agent Antony Roberts, said: “The interest rate rise does not appear to have dented buyers’ confidence thus far, nor their ability to purchase property, but with inflation at a 30-year high that could change.”