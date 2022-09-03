Northern Ireland Veterans Soccer: ‘I’m on a mission to recruit more players for over-50s football teams’

Alliance MLA Honeyford wants to set up more ‘veteran’ football clubs

David Honeyford MLA with an award given to him for his contribution to the over-50s football club, Northern Ireland Veterans Soccer.

An MLA has said he “jumped at the opportunity” to help a football club for over-50s get started in Lisburn — and is appealing for similar clubs to be formed..

David Honeyford helped the ‘Northern Ireland Veterans Soccer’ club begin last year.

The idea was born from issues facing older men during the pandemic lockdowns.

The Alliance MLA for Lagan Valley said: “It all started because a couple of guys came to me during Covid. It’s been running for exactly a year now. Basically, it was the lockdown, you had guys working from home, isolated and with some mental health worries, getting no exercise or out and about.”

Mr Honeyford, who previously helped organise an over-35 league, made it his mission to help out when he was approached with the idea.

“The guys wanted the opportunity to play at a bit of slower pace, with no one making fools out of them or anything like that,” he explained.

The team, which began with just a few members, now has over 40 players, ranging from 50 to nearly 70. One of the players is the businessman and Merchant Hotel owner Bill Wolsey.

The Northern Ireland Veterans Soccer team, a club set up for over-50s.

“They came to me in the summer of last year,” recalled Mr Honeyford. “I wanted to help so started to look at pitch availability at the Leisure Centre Plex in Lisburn and to help get them a small amount of money to help out with bibs and balls and things they needed to help them get going.”

The group is made up of people from various backgrounds and athletic ability.

Mr Honeyford now wants the concept to expand across the rest of Northern Ireland.

“The guys have been to Cork to play matches, because they’re struggling to get the teams to play at their level,” he said.

“What they want is to take it outside the Lisburn area and branch out to everywhere in Northern Ireland and even the entire island.”

Mr Honeyford said the team is planning to go to Cambridgeshire to play a county team next month, adding that England has various older football teams for the NI Veterans to face, compared to Northern Ireland.

“It’s been so successful for them, they now have full kits and tracksuits and they want to bring it to every council area to help them play matches,” he said.

Mr Honeyford said he wanted to help the team get off the ground because of his involvement in grassroots sporting projects, including GAA, hockey and rugby.

“I completely support mental health for all age brackets, but for the older ones it’s something not really talked about that much,” he added.

“There isn’t much opportunity for people of this age to get out and socialise and to keep fit. When this opportunity came my way, I jumped at it,” he continued, revealing the all-male team recently had their first over-50 female player interested in joining in.

The team trains on Monday and Thursday evenings, with a match on Sundays. Each week the team picks a different charity to raise money for.

“Sport is a brilliant way to bring communities together, no one cares about your background or how wealthy you are. It’s all about camaraderie and communication,” added Mr Honeyford.

At 48, he doesn’t quite meet the threshold to join in. Asked if that will change in a couple years’ time, he replied: “I’m not that far away now, but I don’t think I’ll have a choice, I’ll have to join in.”