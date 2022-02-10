Northern Ireland’s most romantic locations this Valentine’s Day

If you are single, dating or in a long-term relationship, Northern Ireland has plenty of places that will impress and have you feeling suitably romanced this Valentine’s Day.

Whether it’s special time with a loved one, an impressive spot to woo a new love interest, quality time with friends or an opportunity for some “me time”, below is a list of five romantic locations in Northern Ireland.

1. Fermanagh Lakelands

The Fermanagh Lakelands is a peaceful and secluded area to get away to over Valentine’s.

From the magnificent Cuilcagh Way, an impressive walkway leading to Cuilcagh Mountain; to boat trips along one of the area’s pretty lakes, there are lots of opportunities to make the most of the outdoors and have some much-needed downtime in this part of Northern Ireland.

Indulge in a few nights’ stay at one of Fermanagh’s scenic hotels, and enjoy long walks, tasty food and a few hours of chatting or reading by a cosy fire.

2. Belfast City

Whether it’s a hike to the top of Cave Hill, a delicious dinner, or rooftop drinks in the city centre, Belfast has many experiences for loved up couples and fun-loving singles to venture to this Valentine’s Day.

Why not indulge in the Afternoon Tea by the Grand Staircase at the Titanic Belfast, followed by a few hours of shopping before dinner at one of Belfast’s many great restaurants.

End your evening with one or two cocktails at one of the city’s excellent rooftop bars.

Find out more: www.titanicbelfast.com.

3. Downhill Demesne and the Mussenden Temple

After a walk through Downhill Demesne, a trek over fields to the magnificent Mussenden Temple is a must.

Step inside the romantic 18th-century temple and take a few moments to soak up views of the north coast from one of the building’s impressive windows.

The Mussenden Temple is a lot bigger than it looks from the outside, with wedding ceremonies at the Temple holding up to 100 guests inside.

Mussenden is also a popular spot for marriage proposals if you’re looking for somewhere special to pop the question.

Find out more: www.nationaltrust.org.uk.

4. Derry ~ Londonderry

In addition to its lively bars, award-winning restaurants and historical highlights, Derry has an impressive food tour that involves hours of sampling some of the city’s best culinary offerings, whilst checking out significant sights along the way.

The next tour will be running on March 3, making a perfect gift come Valentine’s Day. Why not plan a whole weekend and make the most out of your time in the Walled City.

Find out more: www.madeinderryfoodtours.com.

5. Deepest Co Down

Take your Valentine on a road trip through Co Down for breathtaking views of the countryside, Strangford Lough and The Mournes.

Stop in Strangford for a delicious seafood lunch at one of the villages great inns, before boarding the ferry towards Portaferry.

After soaking up the views on the short ferry ride across, drive to nearby Greyabbey Village for a nosy around its quaint and pretty antique shops.

End your day in Co Down with a tour of the distillery at the 18th-century Echinville Estate. The estate offers a Gin Tasting Evening and special afternoon tea for those in the mood for spoiling themselves.

Find out more: www.echlinville.com.