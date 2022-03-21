Once-a-week ‘appetite’ jab of Wegovy can cut your weight by fifth

Patients lost average of 3-4 stone within a year when taking the drug

In its clinical trial Wegovy was found to bring about weight loss of 17pc

A “game-changing” obesity drug, which can reduce body weight by almost one fifth within a year, has been given the green light for use in Ireland and other European countries.

The drug Wegovy, which has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) involves the patient getting a once-a-week jab to suppress their appetite.

One specialist in obesity said it could “revolutionise” the treatment of the condition.

It works by triggering the body to produce a hormone to regulate their appetite leading to reduced cravings and calorie intake.

The drug is for adults with obesity who have at least one weight-related complication and is regarded as the most advanced drug of is kind to be approved.

In its clinical trial Wegovy was found to bring about weight loss of 17pc – an average of three to four stone – in patients who took the drug every week for a year.

More than a million people in Ireland are obese and the condition is contributing to an increase in the development of type 2 diabetes, affecting 200,000 people.

There are currently long waiting lists for patients needing bariatric surgery to treat obesity. Some 10pc of the overall healthcare budget is spent on treating type 2 diabetes.

The patients who are recommended Wegovy must continue to take the drug long term to maintain weight loss.

The HSE will have to assess its cost effectiveness before a decision is made on whether to make it free to medical card holders or subsided under its drugs schemes for private patients.

If given the go-ahead it would be recommended for patients who meet certain criteria as part of a multi- disciplinary weight management programme.

Professor Carel le Roux, an obesity specialist at St Vincent’s University Hospital, said that the EU green light for Wegovy provides great promise for people with obesity.

“The unprecedented level of weight loss this medication achieves marks a new era in the treatment of this disease. Wegovy may be a foundation drug that can revolutionise the management of obesity,” he said. “The drug was found to be safe and well-tolerated during trials, with the most common side effects including mild to moderate gastrointestinal upset.”

The EMA examined the effects of the drug in a clinical development programme with 4,500 adults with obesity from around the world partaking.

All trials showed significant weight loss, with the majority losing an average of three stone. There were added benefits in lowering blood pressure, the risk of heart attack as well as cutting the development of diabetes by 80pc.

GP Dr Mick Crotty of the My Best Weight Clinic in Blackrock Hospital, Dublin, said: “We know that living with excess weight is not due to a lack of willpower. It is a real and complex medical issue caused by our genetics, brain, hormones and environment.

“Our biology resists weight loss and favours weight regain. Wegovy works by treating the subconscious parts of our brain that regulate hunger and fullness. People taking this medication notice a reduction in appetite and feel more satisfied.”

John Murphy, a physiotherapist, said the drug helped to increase quality of life of patients with improvements in function and the ability to engage in activities they enjoy.