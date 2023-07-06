One in four UK adults has never boiled an egg and wouldn’t know how to, survey suggests

More than a quarter of UK adults have never boiled an egg and do not know how to, a survey suggests.

While more than a third of people (35%) rate themselves as 'very good' or 'excellent cooks', some 27% have never boiled an egg, a survey for the Waitrose annual Cooking Report found.

Nearly two-fifths (39%) wish they could spend more time in the kitchen than they actually do, while one-fifth (20%) say they are entertaining more at home due to the cost-of-living crisis - although 34% now think the term 'dinner party' is old fashioned.

Four in 10 (40%) are happy to choose cheaper cuts of meat and more affordable ingredients to economise when entertaining and 7% will ask friends to bring a dish or course.

Meanwhile, despite the soaring popularity of air fryers, microwaves have topped a list of 24 kitchen gadgets that most adults said they could not live without.

Almost three times as many people said they could not live without their microwave as those who said the same about air fryers, at 32% and 12% respectively.

Waitrose said searches for 'microwave meals' were up 71% on waitrose.com compared with the same time last year, while sales of microwaves were up 13% at John Lewis.

Martyn Lee, executive chef for Waitrose, said: "Food is a daily joy and the cost-of-living crisis has hastened a change in how we cook.