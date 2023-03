Belfast’s Sean Muldoon, former co-owner of ’the world’s best bar’, gives the lowdown on his latest venture in South Carolina

Sean Muldoon outside the Duke of York in Belfast on December 23. Picture by Stephen Hamilton

“Every day you wake up and Charleston is beautiful,” says Sean Muldoon. The former part-owner of the Dead Rabbit bar in New York has fallen for the city where he now lives with wife Anne.