Ould Lammas Fair returns to Ballycastle next month with fun, food and festivities

Mary Clare from Trench Farm and a young musician from Baile an Chaistil Comhalta, both of whom will be taking part in the fair

Dulse, yellowman and alpacas will be back on the streets of Ballycastle when the Ould Lammas Fair returns next month.

Thousands of people are expected to visit Ireland’s oldest traditional fair, running from August 26 to 29.

The main events will be held on the last Monday and Tuesday of August, with the town transformed with hundreds of stalls.

Building up to that, there is a packed weekend of exciting activities, including horse shows and races, fairground rides and live music.

A fireworks display will light up the sky at 9pm on August 27 to mark the start of the traditional fair, followed by an outdoor concert at The Diamond.

Crafters and traders will be on the seafront, bringing together an array of fresh food, local produce, tasty treats and handmade gifts.

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Steven Callaghan said: “The Ould Lammas Fair has been a staple of Ballycastle for centuries. It is engrained in the town’s history and continues to be a focal point of the year’s tourism calendar.

“This fantastic event holds a very special place in the hearts of local people, as well as in the hearts of the many thousands who come to be a part of it.

“For generations, the Ould Lammas Fair has brought families, friends and communities together, and I look forward to seeing the town full of people enjoying dulse, yellowman and everything else it has to offer.”

The event’s origins will be celebrated at Fairhill Street with traditional horse trading.

The family funfair at Quay Road will provide entertainment, alongside live music, street theatre, and dance.

Quiet times will be available at a selection of activities for those with additional needs.

For updates, follow Causeway Coast and Glens on Facebook or Instagram, or visit www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com