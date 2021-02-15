Pandemic insomnia: Why is it happening and what can you do about it?
If you are not sleeping well these days, you’re not alone. Our mental health has been hit hard by Covid-19 and it’s taking a toll on our shut-eye. We talk to the experts for their top tips to help us manage ‘coronasomnia’
Claire O’Mahony
If you’re struggling to get a decent night’s sleep, you are not alone. Pandemic-related sleep issues have surged and ‘coronasomnia’, as it’s been deemed, is interfering with sleep patterns globally. Research in the UK from the University of Southampton found lockdowns led to a rise in people suffering sleeping problems — from one in six to one in four.