‘Princess Diana was a one-off, a rebel and a wonderful advocate’: NI fans remember princess 25 years on
Northern Ireland people fondly recall the late princess as the 25th anniversary of her death approaches.
Kurtis Reid
As next week marks 25 years since the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, Review speaks to a selection of people in Northern Ireland about their fond memories of the ‘People’s Princess,’ what the famous royal meant to them and their memory of the fateful night in August 1997 when she died.