Prisons Memory Archive: ‘During the Troubles, prisons were seen as iconic — as touchstone and tinderbox — influencing outside politics’
A new book tells the story of a major archive project to collate the memories of those connected to NI’s main jails. The Queen’s University Belfast professor and director of the initiative explains the process
Cahal McLaughlin
Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement, there is a general, but not yet officially recognised, consensus that storytelling can be one of the ways of addressing the legacy of the conflict in the present.