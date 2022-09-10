Prisons Memory Archive: ‘During the Troubles, prisons were seen as iconic — as touchstone and tinderbox — influencing outside politics’

A new book tells the story of a major archive project to collate the memories of those connected to NI’s main jails. The Queen’s University Belfast professor and director of the initiative explains the process

Inside Armagh Gaol

Cahal McLaughlin

Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement, there is a general, but not yet officially recognised, consensus that storytelling can be one of the ways of addressing the legacy of the conflict in the present.