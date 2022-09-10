Prisons Memory Archive: ‘During the Troubles, prisons were seen as iconic — as touchstone and tinderbox — influencing outside politics’

A new book tells the story of a major archive project to collate the memories of those connected to NI’s main jails. The Queen’s University Belfast professor and director of the initiative explains the process

Inside Armagh Gaol

Cahal McLaughlin Sat 10 Sep 2022 at 08:00