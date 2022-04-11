Prolonged grief disorder: ‘Everybody’s grief is debilitating in the early days – for some the volume does not go down’
Grief is, unfortunately, a part of life and most move through the stages and come to acceptance. Those who find themselves stuck may benefit from specialist counselling, says grief therapist Liz Gleeson
Lia Hynes
‘The Irish hospice foundation has an Adult Bereavement Care Pyramid which is a really good touchstone for anyone wanting to understand grief,” Liz Gleeson, a psychotherapist who specialises in the field of loss, explains. “At a base level, 100pc of people who are grieving need community support, our family, our friends, acknowledgment of our loss, our rituals.”