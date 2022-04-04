Rare, century-old brochure which hails the Titanic ‘the epitome of security’ expected to fetch £6,000 at auction

A rare holiday brochure for the Titanic which was uncovered in Northern Ireland is set to go under the hammer just weeks before the 110th anniversary of the tragedy.

The illustrated flyer, which hailed the doomed liner as ‘the epitome of security’, was published in 1911, a year before the Belfast-built liner sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on its maiden voyage, resulting in the loss of over 1,500 lives.

The 72-page brochure from White Star Line – which contains a photograph of the grand staircase replicated in James Cameron’s 1997 epic film – was unearthed in Northern Ireland several years ago.

It is being sold by a private collector and is expected to sell for £6,000.

The promotional booklet claimed that the 52,000 tonne ship reached levels of 'prestige and beauty' never seen before and stated both the Titanic and her sister ship the Olympic were the perfect example of comfort, elegance and security.

Its producers also compared the Titanic to Noah's Ark in terms of its importance and the role of the ship in man's development.

The red booklet, with a white star on front, featured up to 50 photographs to illustrate the liner’s opulence, describing the chandeliers reflecting upon the ‘glittering jewels of the women’, the first-class accommodation, luxurious dining rooms and Turkish baths.

Hundreds of the brochures, printed by Liverpool Printing and Stationery Co Ltd, were distributed in 1911 but only a few remain today.

Andrew Aldridge, of auctioneers Henry Aldridge and Son, who are auctioning the brochure, said only a handful were still in existence. He also said the brochures had been aimed at wealthy prospective passengers, but that prices hadn’t been included.

“The Titanic wasn’t due to set sail for another year and so the owners hadn’t formulated the prices at that time, which is why they aren’t in there,” he told the Daily Mail.

“The brochure was just about how this ship was the biggest and best ship on the planet at that time.

“Other brochures at the time ran to 16 or 32 pages but this one was by far the largest with 72 pages. It was profusely illustrated.”

The 5ins by 8ins flyers were printed in May 1911 to coincide with the Titanic's launch from the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast. The Olympic, a sister ship of the Titanic, had been launched in October 1910 and the brochure referred to them both as being the 'most important maritime development of the time'.

Referring to the grand staircase, one of the most significant features on the ship, it read: “A great dome of iron and glass throws a flood of light down the stairway, and on the landing beneath a great carved panel gives its note of richness to the otherwise plain and massive construction of the wall.”

It went on: “Saloon passengers will foregather for that important moment upon an ocean-going ship - l’heure ou l’on dine - to regale each other with their day’s experiences in the racquet court, the gymnasium, the card-room or the Turkish bath.

“It is safe to predict that the Olympic and Titanic will enhance the great reputation of the (White Star) Line.”

The Titanic, the largest passenger steam ship the world had ever seen at the time, was billed as ‘unsinkable’ when it was launched. However on April 14, 1912, the ship struck an iceberg, sinking less than three hours later and claiming the lives of around 1,520 of its 2,223 passengers.

It remains the worst maritime disaster of all time.

The public’s fascination with the tragedy has not waned in over a century and the sinking of the Titanic has spawned countless books, television shows, songs, works of art and movies. Cameron’s blockbuster, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslett, became the highest-grossing film in history nine weeks after opening on December 19, 1997.