Roll your T-shirts, bring a visor, and don’t wear flip-flops on the plane — how to look stylish while travelling with carry-on

From beach holidays to travelling with kids, with some clever packing you can avoid having to check in a bag and carry everything you need on board

Fashion stylist Lorna Weightman knows how to pack smart for carry-on. Photo: Tony Gavin

Kirsty Blake Knox Tue 19 Jul 2022 at 03:30