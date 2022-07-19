Roll your T-shirts, bring a visor, and don’t wear flip-flops on the plane — how to look stylish while travelling with carry-on

From beach holidays to travelling with kids, with some clever packing you can avoid having to check in a bag and carry everything you need on board

Fashion stylist Lorna Weightman knows how to pack smart for carry-on. Photo: Tony Gavin

Kirsty Blake Knox

We’ve all seen the images of mountains of lost luggage stacked up in airport halls. Then there’s the horror stories — people left without vital items, precious mementos or, in one particularly upsetting case, their parent’s ashes.