Roll your T-shirts, bring a visor, and don’t wear flip-flops on the plane — how to look stylish while travelling with carry-on
From beach holidays to travelling with kids, with some clever packing you can avoid having to check in a bag and carry everything you need on board
Kirsty Blake Knox
We’ve all seen the images of mountains of lost luggage stacked up in airport halls. Then there’s the horror stories — people left without vital items, precious mementos or, in one particularly upsetting case, their parent’s ashes.