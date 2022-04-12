Rosie Tennyson on why she’s walking 100km for cancer research after rare diagnosis led to leg amputation

Rosie Tennyson speaks about why she’s involved in walking 100km in 30 days fundraiser for cancer research

Brave: Rosie Tennyson has just been fitted with a blade after her leg was amputated, and is planning to run for charity

With a family to look after, life is busy for Rosie Tennyson. But despite having a hectic household, this is the least of her worries as the mother-of-five — Chloe (23), Keira (16), Ellie (13), Finn (10) and Anton (6) — has been beset with heartache and illness for most of her life.