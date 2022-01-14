Six of the best: Charity team swimming all the way to Scotland without a wetsuit

Six brave sea swimmers are due to attempt a record-breaking North Channel crossing – from Donaghadee in Co Down to Portpatrick in Scotland – without wetsuits.

The event has been organised to raise funds for the Gavin Glynn Foundation, which supports families fighting childhood cancer.

Water temperatures are expected to be around 8C and, if successful, it will be an historic sea swimming record, as the North Channel swim from Ireland to Scotland has never been done in winter.

Given the arduous conditions and water temperatures, the North Channel challenge normally takes place in the summer months and is considered the toughest of the seven ocean sea swims, which include the English Channel between England and France and the Cook Strait between North and South Islands in New Zealand.

The Walrus Swim Team, headed by founder Ger Kennedy, includes Niamh McCarthy, Declan Bradshaw, Vincent Donegan, Ger Kennedy, Colm Morris and Dave Berry.

Together they could beat a world record as the first relay team to traverse this gruelling stretch of water out-of-season.

The group first met during the pandemic as gyms and pools were closed and they were looking for a challenge.

All of the swimmers have a lot of experience in cold temperatures and have been planning for the challenge since last summer and will be accompanied by pilot boat and crew from Infinity Channel Swimming.