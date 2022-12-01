Six ways to help you wake up on winter mornings that might be easier to adopt than Bear Grylls’ advice

After Bear Grylls revealed that he calls his morning alarm the “opportunity clock”, and as the long dark days continue to take their toll, we look at some simple ways to make getting out of bed a little bit easier.

The celebrity survivalist was ridiculed on social media after disclosing that he takes an ice cold shower to overcome morning blues, suggesting a certain level of defeatism from critics who appear to have surrendered to the snooze button.

But there are other ways to ensure your day gets off to the best possible start in the cold mornings.

1. The right light

The human body uses natural cues such as sunlight to help you wake up which is no good on a dull and gloomy winter morning.

A daylight lamp that brightens gradually to mimic the glow of the sun could be the answer.

Sunrise ‘opportunity’ clocks that help you wake up by using light instead of sound which should also help keep the heart rate down.

Even artificial light boosts serotonin which improves mood.

2. Don’t sleep on a full stomach

Watching what you eat before getting all tucked up can ensure you get a better sleep, making it much easier to get up.

Timing your meals right can improve metabolism.

It’s worth trying to eat earlier in the evening to make sure your body is in a more relaxed state enhancing the prospect of restorative sleep.

3. Act Fast

The ‘Five-Second Rule’ is a process devised by American lawyer and TV host Mel Robbins.

She wrote an entire book on the importance of having a sense of urgency about the day ahead.

Counting backwards from five and immediately making moves prevents the brain from coming up with excuses — the technique can be deployed in any situation to beat procrastination.

4. Avoid alcohol

With Christmas party season in full swing this could be a difficult tip to embrace, but the best way to wake up fresh is to go to bed sober.

If you do succumb to temptation, be sure to drink plenty of water before you go to sleep.

If you forget there are a range of products which promise to combat hangovers before they even begin.

5. Get fresh air

Outdoor activities including brisk walks and running is the best way to fill your lungs with fresh air.

But if that doesn’t appeal first thing in the morning you can simply step into the garden or open a window to breathe in the cold.

Studies show increased levels of oxygen in the bloodstream helps promote serotonin, boost energy and enhance productivity.

6. Breathe in some oils

Stimulating scents, such as peppermint, rosemary and citrus oils can help activate the brain getting you focused on the day to come.

Digital oil diffusers can be timed to turn on up to 30 minutes before the ‘opportunity’ clock begins to sing.

Alternatively you can keep a tissue by your bedside to douse in scented oils to energise the mind when your eyes open.