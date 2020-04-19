Sleep no more: Five writers share their sleep stories

Ten years ago, the WHO described an emerging global epidemic. No, not a virus - insomnia. Since then, the always-on aspect of modern life has only ramped up, and one of the consequences is that the epidemic is worse. We talk about sleep, think about sleep, read about it, invest in it, plan for it, agonise over it. What we don't do, is sleep.

Nearly one-third of Irish adults have experienced insomnia, and that figure is very much on the rise. Insomnia takes various forms; it can be transient, episodic, or persistent. For some, it's a lifelong presence.

Research into the role sleep plays in a variety of disorders - including diabetes, obesity, depression, heart attack, and stroke - has made many of us even more anxious, at the same time as the corona crisis has forced us into inactivity and too much time indoors.

It's a perfect sleepless storm. And our focus has never been sharper. Books about sleep - its social, psychological, medical and neurological functions - and recently, a subgenre, books about insomnia, are everywhere.

Sleep tech - tracking it, enhancing it - is a booming business, as is the 'sleep health' industry, and there are times online (try Twitter at 3am) when you'd be forgiven for thinking no one is sleeping at all. Sleep is emotional and psychological almost as much as it is physical; far more than just a period of unconsciousness.

Here, five of our finest writers share their own sleep stories: what it means to them, how it works for them.

The midnight worrier

Stefanie Preissner

It feels exactly like unrequited love. It's brutally, perpetually one-sided. My love, adoration, efforts and attention are utterly unreciprocated. I love sleep, but sleep hates me. It seems to have hated me since I was a child. I go through periods where a great night's sleep means that I manage around seven hours, but in order to have one of those nights, I need to be in bed before 8.30pm.

If I leave it any later, I'm goosed. Then there are periods - weeks, usually - where every night I get three-to-five hours of interrupted, haunted shut-eye. Those are usually triggered by anxiety or stress, but I can't identify that at the time. I have never had my head land on a pillow and slept through until morning, and certainly not now. This pandemic is affecting my sleep hugely.

Without stimulus from the outside world, without new impressions to dissect, I am trapped inside my own house and my own mind. I see it rattling my subconscious through my insomnia and my terrible dreams, whenever I do manage to fall off.

Every night, it starts again; the hours do their terrible dance. Around 7pm, hope starts to rise. This is the night, I tell myself. Tonight, it's going to be different. I rationalise and justify all the previous nights. I excuse sleep for not showing up. I bend and twist and tenderise myself to sleep's cruel abandonment of me. If I am kind and understanding, I tell myself, I will make myself an irresistible conquest tonight.

I wind down. I drink teas spiked with valerian root and camomile. I douse myself, and my pillow, in lavender. I turn on a room diffuser to set the mood before I go to bed. The scent promises to attract 'a restful night'. Six drops into the aerosolising machine. There are two drops of hope, one of desperation, two of exhaustion and one of blind faith. A tear escapes my eye and falls in, too.

The places my head goes to when I can't sleep are dark. I think it goes back to early man when daytime was for hunting food, gathering resources and preparing shelter. Rest, recreation and relaxation came when daylight waned and productivity was impossible.

My mind has definitely adapted along those lines. During the day, my thoughts are utilitarian. I think about what I want to eat, who I want to chat to, where I want to go, what work needs to be done. In the dark, when night falls, the stresses, ideas and fears travel with the darkness. My brain is free enough to process every little fear and nuanced anxiety I've ever had.

Just like unrequited love, if you haven't experienced insomnia, then no evocative description is going to make you feel the frustration, the weariness, the isolation or the powerlessness.

People who sleep soundly don't know how lucky they have it.

I fear the night.

I have a small bit of dread every night that this will be another period of lonely darkness from which I can't escape. I imagine the Earth rotating, and feel every millimetre of its orbit ticking by as the sun's light gets further away, and then closer again before dawn.

It's miserable to lie awake as solitary as an oyster, knowing that you could connect with other insomniacs, but then any chance of sleep would vanish. By tackling the awful side effects - by getting up, watching TV, reading, going online - you're throwing in the towel. You are succumbing to a nocturnal wakefulness and the certainty of a miserable tomorrow. While you lie awake doing nothing but fretting, there is a glimmer of possibility that you might just fall asleep again.

But dawn breaks. Sleep has refused yet again and the day starts with demands that can only be fully met by the rested. Sleep, yet again, moves far away from me and that's when I begin the 12-hour descent that will lead me back to my 7pm hopes that tonight will be different.

Since I was a child, sleep has been a source of worry for me. I could never go through a sleepless night and not wake my mother. I think I felt that she wouldn't believe I hadn't slept if I didn't prove it to her in the moment. Maybe I just didn't want to be awake by myself. I still hate being awake by myself, but now my adult guilt monitors are fully honed and I can't bring myself to wake The Mayo Man or The Boy Housemate from their sacrosanct slumber just to keep me company.

There are days where I become so weary and helpless that all I can do is cry and pray for sleep to take pity on me. On those days, sleep arrives to tease me around 4pm. If I give in and get into bed with sleep, I am punished later. If I don't, I am also punished for not giving in when it was offered.

I understand why forced wakefulness is a form of torture. I find it supremely torturous because I've read so many books on the subject that I know the vital importance of sleep. I won't bore you with science, but basically, every single disease that kills people has links to lack of sleep. The results from one rodent study drove the simple fact home for me. Mice with tumours were tested, and when every other variable remained the same, those mice that had fragmented sleep had tumours that were twice as large as the tumours of well-rested mice.

It's a hot topic right now. People have mad relationships with sleep.

Today's society has a fetish for being busy, and lack of sleep gets wrapped up in that. People, particularly the ones who wear suits, love bragging about how little sleep they get. It's a new narcissism of busy-ness. People are desperate to seem busy because we equate it with importance. Claiming they don't have a chance at getting eight hours makes people feel accomplished. I want to punch these people in the bags under their eyes.

Why is there this new suggestion that people who get eight hours' sleep are like sloths? At what age does it start? We don't look at newborn babies and think they're lazy and unambitious, but when I consider taking a nap myself, or hear adults talking about napping, I feel like it's wrong. It's the same feeling as when I eat, or consider eating, an entire large pizza. Or take up two seats on the train by putting my bag next to me.

I do everything recommended to me. I understand the difference between decaffeinated and uncaffeinated. I reduce my screen time, I have serums and routines and thermometers to create a perfect environment. But sleep escapes me and I turn ratty.

The dawn treader

Gemma Fullam

Late August, 1986. My bleary-eyed 15-year-old self was in waspish form as I disembarked the bus on which I'd just spent a disagreeable three days and nights, along with my mother, sister and a motley crew of holidaymakers headed home.

Our sojourn in a Costa Brava caravan park was now a memory, along with the taste of warm beer and the wet, probing tongue of a Spanish boy called Miguel. We had survived the hellish coach trek to arrive, finally, at the ferry port of Roscoff.

Having endured sub-standard kip for the previous 72 hours, the instant our cabins were assigned, I was into the top bunk faster than you could say 'anchors aweigh', and awoke, refreshed, a day later, to a double revelation: we were circling in the ocean, still far from home, and a pervading stench of vomit and disinfectant percolated the decks. My mother enlightened me: Hurricane Charley had hit, and I had slept entirely through it.

It's 2020. Any month, any day. I check the time: 4.20am. In an hour, it will be time to get up for work. I have not slept. An entire night without rest is becoming a frequent vicissitude; one that is making me feel increasingly powerless.

The cause of my insomnia? Restless leg syndrome, a condition whose severity is belied by its Python-esque name, and is endured by one in 10 Irish people. My RLS comes with a side of periodic limb movement disorder, so not only do I experience a hideous crawling sensation in my gams, they also thrash about as my muscles involuntarily contract and release, sometimes thousands of times a night.

Sleeping is nigh impossible, no matter how exhausted I might be. I once viewed my bed as a refuge, a place of escape from the day's trials; now, though, it is a battleground where I am nightly subjected to a torture that leaves me at the mercy of a ratcheting anxiety and prisoner to an out-of-control carcass that refuses to recognise the circadian rhythms it is meant to obey. My husband has long ago left for the spare room - the absence of his comforting presence is the collateral damage of one kick too many.

This enforced insomnia has me teetering on the brink of madness: I fantasise about hacking off my legs to get some kip. I tie painfully tight tourniquets around my calves, hoping the pain will bring reprieve from the uncontrollable crawl-jerking. My limbs flail and twitch like one in death-throes, but "the death of each day's life" eludes me, and I am condemned to endure a sort of twilight half-life, never fully awake and never fully asleep.

Most nights, I admit defeat and walk the halls of my home like a ghost, the upright movement bringing temporary respite to my weary legs. I zombie-shuffle, my head drooped to my chest with tiredness, as I see, yet again, night's blackness morph into the blue light of dawn.

It wasn't always this bad; 20 years ago, my RLS was an annoying twitch that would occur occasionally, but often at inopportune times. The first time I can recall being discommoded was during the latter half of a West End production of Stones in his Pockets, which I endured with gritted teeth and a jiving limb, willing the curtain to fall so that I could stand, thus ending the torture.

My father has it too - it can run in families - but while his is a mild version, mine has morphed over the years into a severely discombobulating condition that impacts the entirety of my life. It happens when I am sitting - I spent the majority of a flight from Japan pacing the back of the cabin, half-dead with fatigue - and when I retire at night. The twitching comes out of the blue, and can switch from one leg to the other; it can include my arms and my lower back; the spasms are worse, I find, if I am sick.

Without sleep-fuel, the brain does not function at its optimum, and the effects of long-term insomnia are far from benign. Pre-coronavirus, my working-week routine was to rise at 5.20am, leaving an hour later, for a 20-minute drive to the railway station and the remainder of my commute.

Recently, I found myself on the wrong side of the road, in the path of an oncoming car, having fallen into a micro-sleep. On that occasion, quick reflexes spared me from a collision, but there were seconds in it, and I was left shaken and terrified, shot through with adrenaline, and feeling even more helpless in the grip of what has become a waking nightmare.

When sleep does come, it arrives around 7am. This means I sleep late into the day for that part of the week I am not working, wasting my hours of freedom in exhausted slumber; while in my new lockdown working-from-home world, I must get up at 7.30am, so am drifting off just as the alarm cruelly beeps me into weary wakefulness.

Everyone has unasked-for advice to proffer when I tell them the reason I cannot sleep, and I usually manage a tight smile when, in fact, I want to tell them to fuck off.

"Don't you think I've tried it all?" I want to scream. Meditation, magnesium, breathing exercises, sound baths, alcohol, no alcohol, no caffeine, hot baths, cold showers, medication, sleeping pills, exercise, lavender, CBD oil, cannabis, celery juice, counting sheep - nothing works, long-term anyway.

My mother, bless her, recently proffered transcribed lines from Louise Hay's book, Heal Your Body, in which the late self-help guru offers mental causes for physical illnesses. "Our legs carry us forward in life. Leg problems indicate a fear of moving forward..." Fear has been a lifelong companion, so Hay may have hit on something. My mam also noted the healing affirmation, which I must recite 100 times a day: "I move forward with confidence and joy, knowing that all is well in my future". Let's hope the legs are listening.

While there is nothing that seems to make my RLS better, there are triggers I now know to avoid. Excessive heat sets it off, so I sleep with light covers and my window open; some wines seem to spark spasms, and gluten has shown itself to be an irritant. I am not one of those people who runs to the GP at every sniffle, quite the opposite. But on this I have sought help, and two medications in, have not found any pharmaceutical holy grail. It is an area in which I proceed with the utmost caution, as some pills can cause a rebound phenomenon called augmentation, leaving one in a worse state than before.

This a story with no happy ending, but I remain hopeful, perhaps foolishly so. Without hope, I could not cope. It is eternally surprising to me what the human spirit can endure. Beckett's oft-quoted words elegantly express the gritty resolve for which I dig deep almost nightly: "You must go on. I can't go on. I'll go on". Indeed.

Once, I could sleep through a hurricane. These nights, I ride the charley horse of the apocalypse, praying vainly for the destination to be the sweet oblivion of sleep.

The good sleeper

Donal Lynch

'He hangs upside down until dusk, then he emerges." This, with only slight exaggeration, is how my sleeping habits were once explained to a visitor to the family home, who may have wondered why I had not assumed my human form by mid-afternoon. I was probably in the middle of the kind of epic lie-in of which only teenagers and heroin addicts are generally capable.

Unlike most adults, who lose the knack of it as the years go on, sleep is not elusive for me. I can still nod off like a narcoleptic and can keep going like Ripley during her deep-space stasis in Aliens. Nine hours is child's play. Ten is doable. Stress, if anything, makes me sleep more.

Jonathan Franzen once described sleep as like a "mistress... perfectly submissive, infinitely forgiving and so respectable you can take her to the symphony". But, of course, she is much cheaper than a mistress and has required, from me, only a dogged avoidance of children and alarm clocks. Sometimes suspicious friends paw at my face and wonder aloud if I've had 'work done' but the truth is I've just been more or less out cold since we last met. Botox couldn't compare.

You would think that being constantly well-rested, and getting that amount of natural sleep, would make me very relaxed but, in fact, I remain in a permanent state of hyper-vigilance that my sleep will be disturbed. I hoard snooze time. If I feel a stressful period is coming up, I take to the bed for an orgy of sloth. I still feel I have PTSD from having to get up for dawn swimming sessions as a child. In those years, being sent to bed early was regarded as the worst punishment, whereas now it's a thing I'd actively lobby for.

Whenever I have to go somewhere that a satisfactory lie-in might be iffy - I go cold at the mention of "someone's couch" or "the camp bed" - or when I have to get some hideously early flight, I 'tuck myself in' (a knee-buckler of a sleeping tablet and a large glass of red wine), and make sure I'm like a sedated elephant by 8pm the previous night.

This is, of course, a fretful, worker-drone way of approaching sleep. The first and only time I got a first-class flight (a freebie), the revelation to me was not the leg-room or the free booze, but the way in which really rich people wear actual pyjamas in their seats and snuggle up in duvets at the gate, while the rest of us are bolt upright and wide awake in the back. I realised then that sleep is the most luxurious thing you can do.

Covid-19 has made sleeping a lot less shameful. With the endless hours of quarantine, it's now morphed from 'indulgence' to 'legitimate pastime'. A good many of us are waiting out the apocalypse on our mattresses. Speaking of which, I am an embarrassingly high-maintenance sleeper.

People talk about sleep hygiene, and definitely having your phone nearby is killer, but equally bad, for me, is not have my set-up right. I'm a complete princess-and-the-pea with mattresses, for one thing (plush, king, quilted, please). To truly fall into a Rip Van Winkle coma, I also need zillion-count Egyptian-cotton sheets, blackout blinds and a fan circulating air in the room.

Hotels are generally atrocious for these kinds of facilities - even the fanciest ones often have sheets that feel like nylon curtains - and, when in one, I live in constant terror of my slumber being interrupted by housekeepers. And don't get me started on those single mattresses you have to push together to form an actual bed that are all over continental Europe...You can kid yourself that you're recovering from life on a holiday, but the only place for serious sleep is your own bed.

If getting loads of sleep sounds insufferably smug, the flip side of it is that I am not a morning person. To the point where it is almost a disability. First light feels like that moment in an old-fashioned cinema reel when the celluloid falls off its roll and there is a moment of jarring white. When the dawn floods through my blind, I generally feel I might turn to dust. I hiss at the light, like a threatened cat. I have protocols of waking - slow stages, such as 'staring at the ceiling' and 'sitting catatonic on the edge of the bed' - that precede anything as practical as putting on trousers.

Russell Brand says that the reason that you should meditate in the morning is that it helps you transition between dreams (signs, symbols, nameless fears) and the jarring reality of the day. But I've found an equally effective technique is simply to go back to sleep. I grab my sleep mask (which, I promise, is the most Joan Crawford item I own), push my Boots soft-silicone earplugs so deep that they are smooshing against my brain, and try to pretend it isn't happening. I'm fully aware I'd be a better, more productive person if I hauled myself up and flung the curtains open, but the best sleep of all is morning sleep. And, in a world where we are all henpecked by our phones, it's the last truly rebellious thing you can do.

The accidental insomniac

Emily Hourican

I love sleep. I love it with a passion that is active, not passive. It is, for me, a friend, a comfort, a thing to be sought out and joyfully anticipated. I sleep because I love sleeping, not just because I need to rest. It's a far bigger part of my life emotionally than simply the Yang to the day's Ying, and always has been. I average a good eight hours, and will happily do nine.

I have used sleep to cope with bereavement, trauma, illness, stress and misery - all the usual arrows in life's quiver. I have woken unwillingly for night feeds and gone straight back to sleep afterwards. I have slept through a lot of cancer treatment, only finding it eluded me towards the end when I was unable to eat, and discovered that no food and no sleep go hand-in-hand. For most of my life, sleep has been my front line of defence, my reliable go-to.

So when sleep abandoned me for about four months last year - literally dropped me, ghosted me even, like a really bad boyfriend - it was traumatic.

Suddenly, from one night to the next, my body forgot how to sleep. It no longer understood the mechanism by which consciousness yields to unconsciousness. This happened in early January, after a Christmas of being unusually tired. I had slept late most mornings, and by the time New Year rolled round, I was looking forward to getting back to a routine.

I went to bed as usual on January 2, and I didn't sleep. Didn't sleep, didn't sleep, didn't sleep. Every time I dropped off, I woke within 10 minutes (yes, I checked), heart pounding and thudding as if someone had let a klaxon off beside me. Each time my mind dipped into the deep part of sleep, it was rudely ejected, thrown up and out, back into frantic consciousness.

I didn't think much of it - one bad night. That can happen. But not twice. Certainly not night after night after night.

Days went by, then weeks. January moved into February, and I got to a stage where I thought I would never sleep again. Every night I went to bed and lay awake, calm initially, doing all the tried-and-tested, the deep breathing, yogic breathing, visualising, meditation, sleepy noises on an app someone suggested. As the hours wore on, I would become less calm, then not calm at all, and finally frantic. In the dark and lonely hours of the night, it takes a stronger person than me not to give in to dread, worry, agonising over things done, not done, done wrong. Yes, worry kept me awake, but it was being awake that started me worrying.

A friend recommended melatonin, which I bought online and took. I upped the exercise from running three times a week to running every day. I increased the distances, from 5k to 10k. I began to swim in the sea every day rather than once or twice a week - the icy water shocking me out of the grey lethargy that comes with too many nights spent too alive to the world around me. I started going to the gym again, which I had been neglecting because it's boring and I prefer running.

I built up so many routines - fresh air, meditation, downtime, pre-bed stretches, morning yoga - and supplements (evening primrose, calcium, magnesium, B vitamins, L-theanine, CBD oil) that honestly, there was barely a second of the day that I was not prepping for bed. I tried Alexander Technique breathing, acupuncture, lavender, yoga, white noise, meditation, journaling, gratitude lists - many were expensive, and all were alien to someone who had only ever fallen into bed and fallen asleep. No caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar, no screens after 8pm, no working late, lots of wind-down time. After a few weeks, I was at risk of boring myself to sleep. Except of course I didn't. I was bored, yes, but I was also sleepless.

Sometimes it worked - there were nights I went to bed and went to sleep like I used to - mostly it didn't. Long, long nights of getting up at 2am, going downstairs, reading til 4am (thank you, Sinead Moriarty and Marian Keyes for keeping me company on those lonely night-time vigils), back to bed, sometimes a few hours of sleep. Sometimes not.

Over the weeks, I developed a kind of nipping anxiety that followed me around all day, like the frog from the well follows the princess in the fairy tale, even though she hates it. All day, I would contrive to ignore the frog, then, come night-time, it would crawl onto my pillow and spend the night right there, beside me, so that I could hear it breathe beside me in the dark: in, out, in, out, pouring rancid thoughts into my face.

I was so tense that my shoulders ached and my step-by-step whole-body relaxation exercises were reversed even before I got to my toes. No sooner did I consciously relax each bit of me and move on to the next, than the first bit would tense right up again. It was like one of those cartoons where the mouse pops out from behind the skirting board and waves every time the cat looks away.

All of this was new to me. I've had bad times - who hasn't? - but always for a reason. Death, illness, upheaval. There has been a cause, and therefore the understanding that 'this, too, shall pass'. Hard to believe something will pass when you have absolutely no idea why it's there in the first place.

I went to my GP and we planned a comprehensive analysis of bloods: hormones, vitamin levels, thyroid. While waiting for the results of these, I booked in to see a cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) professional because 'the internet' said this can work wonders for insomnia.

CBT was an interesting experience. We worked out, together, the therapist and I, that I am, more than most, devoted to sleep. It occupies a starring role in my emotional landscape. You might say I have an addiction, in that sleep is my coping mechanism. We worked on techniques to make it all feel a bit less personal, this summary rejection.

We rationalised - "plenty of people function on four hours" - and she was bracingly direct with me: "You don't have anxiety disorder or sleep disorder, so stop behaving as if you do". Her advice? Stop the routines, the micro-management, the endless prepping: "If you want coffee, have coffee".

I liked the advice. It's my kind of advice - 'relax, just get on with it' sort of stuff. But all the same, it didn't fix me.

I went back to my GP for the results of my blood test. Everything tested was "within normal range". That was a bit devastating. I had my hopes pinned on an answer, a proper one, not "it's one of those things..."

"What are you worried about?" the GP asked me. "This," I say. "Just this. Everything else is good."

She decided to supplement me with oestrogen - apparently some women need a boost before their bloods show them to be outside normal limits - on the basis that if it wasn't the cause, it wouldn't be the solution either, and that we would know that fairly fast and I could just stop taking it.

Lo and behold, it was. The cause. Certainly the solution. Within two days, whatever had happened began to unhappen. Within a week, I felt different. Or rather, I felt the same. As in, the way I'm used to feeling. Just, you know, normal. I began to shed the bedtime rituals and routine bit by bit, dropping them like breadcrumbs down a forest path. I hope I never need to go back and pick them out again.

That was a year and a half ago. Since then, I have had the odd night tossing and turning here and there, but nothing more. And yet, I take nothing for granted. Every day, now, begins with a moment of silent thanks, for sleep, for rest, for a peaceful night.

The night owl

Triona McCarthy

Dear 3.30am,

It’s Triona here.

We have to stop meeting like this.

I’d much rather sleep with you!!

As a beauty expert, I know you need at least eight hours of sleep every night to look your best (although some might need nine — just kidding).

It’s 3.33am right now as I type this, and trust me when I tell you, I would love nothing more than to be in the land of Zs, but this is my normal time for writing, emailing, invoicing and, OK, an awful lot of online window shopping. From my boffice as I call it; my, eh, bed-office. My bed is where I do my best work, I’ll have you know.

I always feel way more creative at night. For instance, I could never write this during the day. Will, my husband, is lying next to me, sound asleep since 11pm. I often say I don’t want to sleep like a baby — I want to sleep like my husband.

One of the many reasons why I married this man was his ability to sleep — no bother at all to him, even as I type away next to him, or FaceTime my sister Laura in Melbourne, or my BFFs, Wayne in Dubai and Mary and Maureen in the US. I even watch Netflix — yes, we have a TV in the bedroom; and yes, I know it’s a big no-no.

But I’m way past all the ‘no devices in the bedroom’ and ‘make your bedroom your refuge with just a bed in it’ advice. None of it has worked for me. I’m just not good in bed, I guess. Believe it or not, I’m a lot better than I used to be. When I first met Will, he used to say that he’d fall asleep while I’d fall apart...

My first real memory of lying awake all night, unable to sleep, was after my friend Katie was killed. Right in front of me, in a random, tragic accident. I was eight, the same age as Katie. I was skipping down to the shop, holding my younger sister’s hand. Tricia was only three. I remember not really knowing what had happened — or rather not understanding what had happened. But that night, when I went to bed, I was afraid Katie would ‘appear’ to me. This worried me.

My eyelids would be heavy, but thoughts of Katie were heavier. Back then, nobody talked about what had happened that day. We went from playing together every single day, to never mentioning Katie again. It was like she had been erased. This bothered me. A lot.

Mary — my BFF to this day and Katie’s sister — and I sometimes talk about the way things were back then, which was that no one dared mention anything hard. “Just bottle it all up, so you didn’t make anyone feel bad; just say it’s grand and get on with things.”

I’m sure you think I should have therapy at this point.

I did — twice — after Tricia died. I thought the therapist was going to help me through the grief of losing my younger sister, but she quickly got past that to unlock a whole load of stuff that, quite frankly, I’d prefer to keep shoved up in the attic of my mind, as such.

So yeah, from a very young age, I’ve found it hard to go to sleep. Once I actually get to sleep, I’m fine, although I’m a very light sleeper. At night, I can’t sleep, and in the morning, I can’t wake up. Sometimes I feel my life is backwards as I wake up feeling tired, but go to bed

wide awake.

My parents weren’t very strict when it came to our bedtimes; we kind of suited ourselves.

Going to boarding school in my teens was a nightmare — it was my first time having a regular routine really, with lights out at 10pm. So when I grew up and became the mistress of my own destiny, I soon found a life where I could stay up all night. I didn’t earn the nickname Party McCarthy by being tucked up in bed every night at 9pm.

I also discovered boyfriends in bands suited my lifestyle best, as did working for myself.

Meeting Will, a morning lark, and having children has not been without its difficulties, but we manage. Being a member of the Wide Awake Club does have its advantages, though. The first few months with a newborn, who was wide awake all night with me, felt like great company.

On a typical day, Will is up before 7am and leaves the house before 7.45am, and that’s when I get up, having fallen asleep probably between 3am or 4am. I have never, ever, as far as I know, slept for more than five hours straight in my whole entire life.

Generally, though, I don’t feel tired. I only ever feel really tired if I haven’t bothered going to sleep at all — say if I have a 5am start for a flight, or early filming.

Then I feel kind of nauseous all day, and I know I tend to overdo it on caffeine. And chocolate.

What I am super-strict about, though, is my children’s sleep routine. I always say I want them to have the gift of sleep. Even though I recently read about this guy,

John Holt, author and educator, who said: “I can’t help noting that no cultures in the world that I have ever heard of [except our Western culture] make such a fuss about children’s bedtimes, and no cultures have so many adults who find it so hard either to go to sleep or wake up. Could these social facts be connected? I strongly suspect they are.”

Hmmm.

I have experimented with all types of sleeping aids, stocking up on Tylenol PM and melatonin when I’m in the US. I thought CBD would be my saving grace, but really it’s like diet-weed; I think I need the THC ‘get-high’ component. I’ve tried all the apps, and once the world gets back to normal after Covid-19, I’ve promised myself that I’m going to try a sleep school and finally sort myself out.

Meantime, I realise that I can’t sleep like everyone else, but I’ve decided I just don’t want to stress out about it. It’s just a part of who I am.

Rightio, it’s nearly 4am — my bedtime! Na-night.