Step up patrols in Northern Ireland, worried young people urge police after Sabina Nessa’s murder… ‘Every woman I’ve spoken to doesn’t feel safe’

The shocking murder of a young teacher in London has rekindled fears about the safety of women everywhere.

Sabina Nessa, a 28-year-old, was attacked on September 17 while walking to meet up with a friend at a bar five minutes from her house.

Her body was found in a park the next day by a member of the public.

In the last week alone in Northern Ireland, there were three reports of serious sexual assaults at the Belsonic music festival in Belfast. There was another at a separate concert in the city and also an alleged sexual assault in Coleraine.

The recent killing of Ms Nessa in Kidbrooke, southeast London, horrified people across the UK.

That, and other recent cases of violence against women walking alone, especially at night, has been a cause for concern.

However, young women and men who spoke to the Belfast Telegraph said it was not a new worry but something that had always been there.

Queen’s University student Emma Campbell (18) has recently moved to the city from Larne for her studies.

Emma Campbell

When asked why she does not feel safe when walking around Belfast alone, Emma said: “It’s always put on the woman.

“They always say ‘Look over your shoulder and be careful’, whereas the guys are just expected to do what they do.

“Anyone I know always walks home with someone else or gets someone to give them a lift home — they’ll never go on their own.

“I don’t think any of my friends specifically have had very bad experiences, but you always get cat-calling and the odd other thing.”

Timothy Pope, a final-year law student at Queen’s, suggested going out late was much easier for men.

“I do have a bit of male privilege in that I don’t go out at night and think ‘Oh, am I going to get stabbed here or is someone going to kidnap me?’ just because I am a man,” he said.

Timothy Pope

“My girlfriend would be the opposite. She just wouldn’t go out at night, and I think that’s fair enough.

“Any of my friends who are girls wouldn’t feel comfortable going out at night.

“I think it’s a constant worry. I don’t know if it’s more of a problem now than it used to be.

“I would say that it’s always been an issue and is something that needs to be fixed.

“Something needs to be done about it.”

Emman Sohail, who is also studying law at Queen’s, is originally from Pakistan.

When asked about whether she felt secure walking alone, she replied: “It really depends. If there’s a lot of light, then I’m okay, but I do feel scared in case someone follows me.

“Personally, I don’t feel too safe, but I feel that over here in Northern Ireland, it’s not so bad compared to other countries.

“For example, where I’m from in Pakistan, it’s quite scary over there.

Emman Sohail

“Girls cannot go out at night because there’s so many things happening.

“No matter how hard we try to protect ourselves, there’s the fear in your heart that something could happen, especially in the middle of the night.”

Amy Flynn and her partner, Aaron Nevin, are from the Republic, but were visiting Belfast for a few days.

“Every female that I’ve ever spoken to never feels safe,” said Amy, who believes countryside areas are just as dangerous as urban areas.

“Even when it’s quiet, that’s when it’s worse, I think.”

Aaron added that although he never worries about himself at night, he does feel “on edge” for Amy and other women.

He believes that “maybe more of a police presence” at night could help women feel safer and prevent crimes such as murder and rape.

“Absolutely, more can be done,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Since we’ve come here [to Belfast], I haven’t seen a single police car at night.

“I have seen them during the day, but I haven’t seen any at night at all.”

According to the NI Statistics and Research Agency, the Public Prosecution Service here received a total of 1,684 files involving a sexual offence in 2019-20 – an increase of 5.6% on the previous year (1,594)

But not everyone believes Belfast is as dangerous as other cities in the UK.

“I actually think that Belfast is pretty safe,” said student Lia Curran.

“I know there’s stuff going on behind the scenes or whatever, but I would walk home easily.

“My boyfriend lives up the road [from me] and I’d walk from his to mine. It’s fine. I’ve never experienced anything otherwise.”

But friends Jamie Drennan and Claire Dunn, who as nursing students would often work nigh placement shifts, disagreed and said they would probably not walk home alone.

“If I was with a group of friends or my boyfriend, then yeah, but not on my own,” explained Jamie.

“[If you’re] walking home late at night after a shift [and you hear] a group of guys cat-calling and stuff, you feel like you have to be constantly looking at your phone or pretending to be on the phone,” added Claire.