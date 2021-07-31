Switching channels: Arlene Foster’s been eyeing up a career in the media

Since standing down as First Minister and leader of the DUP, Arlene Foster has been looking at a career in the media. And the qualities that took her to the top of the political tree look set to propel her to the summit of her new career

New gig: Arlene Foster on GB News with Nigel Farage, Paul Embery and Dehenna Davison

Gillian Halliday Sat 31 Jul 2021 at 09:00