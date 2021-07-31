Switching channels: Arlene Foster’s been eyeing up a career in the media
Since standing down as First Minister and leader of the DUP, Arlene Foster has been looking at a career in the media. And the qualities that took her to the top of the political tree look set to propel her to the summit of her new career
Gillian Halliday
Just months into Arlene Foster’s early tenure as DUP leader, a 1988 interview she gave as a teenager to the formidable, now retired, broadcaster Jeremy Paxman — once described as a “Rottweiler” for his no-holds-barred approach to skewering the political establishment — resurfaced.