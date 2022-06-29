Terror, rage and trauma: The darker side of motherhood
The struggles in motherhood are often concealed by keeping up the appearance of the ideal, serene parent. But being honest and open about these hardships is the best way to deal with them, says psychotherapist and author Anna Mathur
Liadan Hynes
There exists a dominant narrative about the experience of new motherhood. It is represented by imagery painted in pastel tones, of stuffed bunnies and cheerful balloons. The new mother, we are led to believe, is made molten by hormones and tenderness. She is serene, Madonna-like.