The story of the Belfast Telegraph Spitfires during the Blitz

Belfast Telegraph readers raised the equivalent of £2.8m in today’s money for the Spitfire Fund. Seventeen Belfast Telegraph spitfires with names associated with Northern Ireland were purchased as a result. Only two survived the war.

Eighty years ago, the Battle of Britain was being fought in the skies over England’s southern counties. Hitler’s Luftwaffe was trying to destroy the Royal Air Force to pave the way for a German invasion of these islands. But that onslaught was stopped by the world’s first integrated air defence system – one that was almost unbreakable.