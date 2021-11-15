The students with an age gap of 86 years at NI college

Alec (4) and David (90) learning French language at South Eastern Regional College

Enthusiastic: South Eastern Regional College’s youngest and oldest language students are four-year-old Alec Thompson, a pupil at Bangor Central Integrated PS, and 90-year-old David McShane, from Helen’s Bay

You’re never too old to learn, and never too young to start.

And proving the point are two students at South Eastern Regional College (SERC), who have been learning a second language together — despite an age difference of 86 years between them.

Over the past few years, 90-year-old Helen’s Bay man David McShane has progressed from a beginner to an advanced Level 4 French speaker.

Now he’s been joined in the language department by four-year-old Alec Thompson, a pupil at Bangor Central Primary School by day, language student by night.

Though he admitted he has been slow to pick up the language, David has stuck at it and now wants to head to Cannes in the south of France to put his skills into practice.

“Some people might think it has taken a long time to learn French, but I have been coming as much to learn the language as for the social aspect of the class,” he said.

“There is great camaraderie in the course each year and we usually organise a Christmas dinner and end of term, which is always a lovely occasion.

“A second language is a social skill and I have found it does help when you get older.

“If you don’t use it, you can quickly lose the vocabulary and the feel for the language.

“It would be nice to have a stroll along the Promenade da la Croisette in Cannes on the Côte d’Azur now,” he said.

“It’s the perfect spot for people-watching and just to soak up the atmosphere.”

Though a late comer to the language, he said it was wonderful to see his young classmate Alec picking French up so well at just four-years-old.

“I think it is so important for children to learn a second language from a young age and the younger they start, the better,” said David.

As for Alec, his mother Olivia said it was living abroad where people switch easily between different languages that convinced her to give her son experience at an early age. “We lived in Switzerland for a while and I was amazed at how everyone could switch from French to German to English in conversation,” she said.

“I think it is great that Alec and his sister Alana (6) are both getting an introduction to another language at an early age. It really opens up their world as they get to know there are other countries and other languages beyond what they know at home,” she said.

Tessa Barrett, Deputy Head of School of Hospitality, Management, Tourism and Languages at SERC, said a second language is a wonderful skill to have and can bring great enjoyment to life whatever your age.

“We all know that young children are like sponges when it comes to learning new things,” she said.

“Likewise, when we get older, there is a strong body of evidence that supports keeping your brain active.

“Essentially it is a muscle that needs exercise, and learning a language is one way to help.”

This article was amended on November 19 to make clear that while David McShane and Alec Thompson are students at South Eastern Regional College, they do not attend the same class.