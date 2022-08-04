This Working Life: ‘The war decided everything for us’ – make-up artist on growing up in Donbas, fleeing Ukraine, and the similarities between Ukrainian and Irish women

Oksana Schelling is a make-up artist who with her son was forced to flee Ukraine when Russia invaded. She talks to Mary McCarthy about growing up in Donbas, how eight-year-old Matvey is making friends and the similarities between Irish and Ukrainian women

Oksana Schelling says she has a lot of support here in Ireland and is staying in Ranelagh

Mary McCarthy Thu 4 Aug 2022 at 03:30