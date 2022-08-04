This Working Life: ‘The war decided everything for us’ – make-up artist on growing up in Donbas, fleeing Ukraine, and the similarities between Ukrainian and Irish women
Oksana Schelling is a make-up artist who with her son was forced to flee Ukraine when Russia invaded. She talks to Mary McCarthy about growing up in Donbas, how eight-year-old Matvey is making friends and the similarities between Irish and Ukrainian women
Mary McCarthy
What I would wish for in life would have been different four months ago, but now I only want peace in my country and peace in the whole world. My second wish is a happy and long life for my child Matvey (aged eight).