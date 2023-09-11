Aer Lingus reveals bumper winter schedule from Belfast – with up to 30% off flights

Aer Lingus has an enhanced winter schedule with more regional flights from Belfast City Airport – and up to 30% off.

The schedule has been released by Emerald Airlines, the largest airline serving Belfast City and the exclusive operator of Aer Lingus Regional services. It will commence at the end of October 2023, through to the end of March 2024.

There are just a few days left to avail of the 30% off flights to and from the UK.

The offer is applicable for trips scheduled between October 1 and March 13, 2024. The sale is now on and will conclude on September 18.

With over 1.1 million seats on sale this winter across a total of 28 routes, the carrier is continuing to increase its frequencies and services across the Aer Lingus Regional route network.

This includes boosting the frequency of flights between Belfast and Birmingham, offering up to five daily services.

Aer Lingus Regional now operates 12 routes from Belfast City Airport, and the carrier will be welcoming its seventh aircraft to its Belfast base for the winter season.

Ian Lough, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines, said: “We appreciate that our customers enjoy planning ahead to enjoy the best value fares, and so we are delighted to be announcing our winter 2023 schedule.

“Our enhanced schedule continues to serve the length and breadth of the UK, including popular destinations such as Newcastle, Glasgow, East Midlands, Newquay, and Cardiff,” he continued.

“Passengers can embrace the festive atmosphere with getaways to Christmas markets in cities such as Exeter, Leeds, Bradford, or Edinburgh. “

Tickets are on sale now via www.aerlingus.com.