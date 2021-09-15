Behind the signs: Belfast to Newry

Turn off into adventure and explore one of the attractions listed on a tourist roadsign

The road less travelled is sometimes one that’s well signposted. How many times have you passed a brown road sign with a tourist attraction listing and felt the urge to explore one of these off road gems? We’ve gathered some of the best attractions worth straying off the beaten path to visit, starting with those located on the road from Belfast to Newry.

The Brontë Homeland

While the Brontë family might be most associated with the howling, rugged and beautiful Yorkshire landscape, located just outside Banbridge is the birthplace of their father. Patrick Brunty — he later changed the spelling of his surname to the iconic Brontë — was born on St Patrick’s Day, 1777 outside the town of Rathfriland in a two-bedroom cottage. The remains of the Birthplace Cottage can be visited as part of a well signposted 10 mile route which takes in some of the sites which would have been of most significance to Patrick. Following his studies at Cambridge University, Patrick returned home to preach his first sermon at Drumballyroney Church on Church Hill Road.

The small school next door where he would have taught also still stands. Located on the aptly named Brontë Road, you can see the cottage of Patrick’s mother, Alice McClorey, who secretly eloped to marry his father, Hugh. Also on the route is Glascar School, which although now rebuilt, is where Patrick taught when he returned to the area in the 1790s.

There’s a dedicated picnic area on the trail at Knockiveagh, off the Lisnacroppan Road, where you can take in the spectacular scenery of the Homeland and ponder how this Northern Irish connection may have rubbed off on Emily, Anne and Charlotte.

See www.discovernorthernireland.com for more details

The Irish Linen Centre

The Irish Linen Centre opened in 1994 as part of the Lisburn Museum, with both located in the Market House at the centre of the city. This striking building was originally constructed in the late 17th century and although it now boasts later additions, it’s a historic location to explore — John Wesley preached there in 1756 and 1789. Through the Flax-to-Fabric: The Story of Irish Linen exhibition you can discover the history and importance of the cloth-making industry and how this shaped not only the surrounding area but also similar towns and areas across Northern Ireland which grew up around the mills.

You might even be lucky enough to see a live demonstration of a loom in action. While the linen industry has largely been in decline since the 1960s, this place offers a fascinating glimpse into a not so distant past where fine fabrics from this little corner of the globe made a name on the world stage and dressed the tables, home and bodies of some of the great and the good. The museum also boasts a number of temporary exhibitions delving into their collections and the history of the area.

See www.lisburnmuseum.com for opening hours and further details of events and exhibitions. Admission is free

The F.E. McWilliam Gallery

Located just off the motorway at Banbridge, this is almost the definition of a hidden gem, and one that you certainly wouldn’t expect to find roadside. The gallery is dedicated to renowned sculptor Frederick Edward McWilliam, a contemporary of Henry Moore, who was born in Banbridge on April 30, 1909. Following his death in 1992, his studio and its contents were gifted to the town of his birth and this space celebrating and displaying his work was opened in 2008.

The works of McWilliam form the core of this gallery and are on permanent display, so you can discover more about his life and enjoy some of his most iconic pieces. His studio-workshop has been reconstructed to how it was when he left it, with visitors able to get a glimpse into how the artist would have worked.

The sculpture garden outside the gallery was designed to reflect the garden where McWilliam’s studio was located in London’s Holland Park and is populated with work from the artist and others, the perfect place to stretch the legs and take in some art while you do it. In addition, you can explore a number of changing temporary exhibitions with work from local artists and those from further afield. The Quails at the Gallery cafe here comes highly recommended too.

See www.visitarmagh.com/places-to-explore/f-e-mcwilliam-gallery for more details. Admission is free

Mount Ida Pottery

Trevor Woods at Mount Ida Pottery

Discover the work of father and daughter Trevor and Ellen Woods at the Mount Ida Pottery, located between Dromore and Banbridge. Trevor, a ceramic artist for more than 25 years, owns and manages the pottery and takes inspiration for his work from the countryside around him.

His work reflects the landscape and flora and fauna, but also has a warmth and humour to certain pieces that is sure to appeal. Encompassing a gallery and a shop, you can have a browse and pick a piece you like — Trevor’s hand-built flowers are particularly beautiful. The pottery also offers classes to budding potters and for those looking to build upon their existing skills in ceramics. You can learn hand building or have a go throwing your own pot on the wheel, and once it’s fired you can return to collect your masterpiece.

If you’d rather not get your hands dirty, you can book a demonstration by Trevor or Ellen and watch the masters at work. While the gallery and shop are open daily, classes and demonstrations do need to be booked in advance.

See www.mountidapottery.co.uk for more details. Admission is free, there is a charge for classes and demonstrations

The Ring of Gullion

The Ring of Gullion in South Armagh has been designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the region has plenty to tempt walkers, cyclists, anglers, horse riders, kids and those seeking rest and relaxation. Slieve Gullion Forest Park is situated at the base of the mountain that gives the area its name, with well-marked trails which will lead you to the ancient passage tomb on its summit and through the woodlands on its slopes.

For little people there’s an adventure playground and the Giant’s Lair trail, a cross between an interactive story book and outdoor art exhibition that will spark the imagination and fill them full of wonder, as well as tire them out.

It boasts a walled garden and cafe for when you want to replenish after your trek. Their website will keep you informed of any one-off events such as walks, talks, installations or exhibitions taking place in the area.

Next door to the Forest Park is Killeavy Castle Estate, a new luxury hotel which opened in 2019. It also has a number of walking routes you can embark on, and its own boutique spa if a beauty or relaxation treatment is more up your street. Well, after all that walking you might need to chill.

See www.ringofgullion.org for more details

