Bordeaux guide: 5 things to do before and after Ireland’s Rugby World Cup opening match

Ireland play Romania in Pool B this Saturday. Here are some of the city’s highlights...

After months of anticipation, warm-up games, rumours, injuries and shenanigans, Rugby World Cup 2023 finally kicks off this Friday night.

Ireland's first pool game is a clash with Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday.

As for the third half… yes, there will be wine, but we’ll get to that (below). As well as a spiffy hub town for France’s most famous vineyards, Bordeaux is bursting with street life, classical and neoclassical architecture, museums, galleries, bars, brasseries and brio.

So with thousands of fans travelling, what can you see, do, eat and drink before and after the game? Here’s our short and sweet travel guide.

Take 5: Bordeaux Rugby World Cup guide

When and where is Ireland’s opening match?

Ireland play Romania in their Pool B match on Saturday, September 9 at 2.30pm. The game is at Stade de Bordeaux, also known as Matmut Atlantique.

How can I get there?

Stade de Bordeaux is to the north of the city. Stadium shuttles will run from Cenon Gare or Cité du Vin, and a tram stadium pass costs €3. You can also get TBM travel passes for rugby weekends here, by downloading an app (from €3).

1. Hit me with a must-see...

Easy. That’ll be the Cité du Vin. Shaped like a gigantic decanter (or football boot, depending on the angle), this cultural venue pops the cork on wine, telling its story through a host of sensory and immersive exhibits. And yes, there are tastings too. Allow at least two hours. €22/€9; ilaciteduvin.com/en

La Cite du Vin in Bordeaux. Photo: laciteduvin.com

2. Any bars in Bordeaux?

Mais oui! Le Bar à Vin is one for earlier in the evening, while you can still tell a Claret from a Carlsberg. It’s an elegant space in the 18th-century Maison du Vin de Bordeaux, with sommeliers on hand to recommend local wines by the glass (from around €2 to €10). baravin-bordeaux.com

Other options are craft beers at Café des Moines (12 Rue des Menuts; cafedesmoines33.com), beers and grub at Sweeny Todd’s (2 Cours d’Alsace-et-Lorraine; sweenys-pub.com) or The Connemara (18 Cours d'Albret; connemara-pub.com). Because yes, you will end up at an Irish pub.

For cocktails, alternative bars and more, here’s a guide to going out in Bordeaux.

3. And a bite to eat, s'il vous plaît?

The Halles de Bacalan is a covered market where you can eat in or take out, with around 20 or so producers, craftspeople and chefs… and sports screens. biltoki.com/en/halles/bacalan

For Bordeaux's canelés, stop off at Chez Baillardran (baillardran.com/gb). There’s also a handy list (and map) of brasseries on the local tourism website here.

Elsewhere, a ‘Rugby Village’ in the Saint-Michel Sports Park is a kind of fan zone, accommodating up to 10,000 people with matches on big screens, food and drink – it’s also showing the Australia v Georgia and England v Argentina games on September 9. It’s near tram Line C, so you can whizz from there to the stadium and vice versa. More info here.

4. What about those vineyards?

Nouvelle-Aquitaine produces some of the finest wines known to humanity, but this may not be the weekend for a Sideways-style journey of wine (and self-) discovery. Try a quick ‘Chateaux & Terroirs’ tour taking in two estates, including Saint-Émilion, for €50pp. It’s a bilingual, half-day outing, with departures on several days surrounding the Ireland game. More info here.

5. Is there a nice walk, or something free?

Absolutely. There’s also a 3.6km-long UNESCO World Heritage route marked out by bronze nails… it leads to over two dozen sites and monuments, such as the Grand Theatre and Church of Notre Dame, and is self-guided, so you can break for a bite or a sup when you like. There’s a map and guide for that here.

Where can I find more info?

Try rugbyworldcup.com; bordeaux-tourism.co.uk and rugby2023.bordeaux-metropole.fr.