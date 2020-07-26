Coronavirus: Travellers arriving in Northern Ireland from Spain to quarantine for 14 days

Scroll down to read Sunday's blog

The UK Government has been criticised over the lack of notice on the move (Brian Lawless/PA)

Travellers arriving in Northern Ireland from Spain and its islands will have to quarantine for 14 days, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The requirement, announced on Saturday evening, will be in place across the UK and follows a surge in cases in the country.

Spain has reported more than 900 new daily infections for the last two days, with authorities warning that the country could be facing the start of a second major wave of infections.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the decision was taken following medical and scientific advice and will came into effect from midnight on Saturday, July 25.

“The decision to remove Spain from the exempt list was not taken lightly. I have always said I will move swiftly and take the necessary action to ensure our citizens are protected," he said.

"I have spoken with my counterparts across the UK today and we agree that the recent upsurge in new positive cases in different parts of Spain are a cause for concern.

The Airport Operators Association said the regulations will "further damage what is already a fragile restart of the aviation sector which continues to face the biggest challenge in its history".

