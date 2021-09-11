Culture, food, shopping… 48 hours in Cork

Cork City Gaol

The castle-like building once housed prisoners and, as you travel around the interior, it feels as though you’re truly stepping back in time. It’s not difficult to imagine the jingle of warders’ keys and the comings and goings of inmates.

Many cells are furnished with life-like wax figures and graffiti on walls where you’ll see the true feelings of some inmates. With two self-guided tour options — a guidebook, included in the admission price, or an audio guide at an extra cost of €2 per person — you’ll learn about the social history of prison life.

From the youngest inmate to the most well-known (a certain Countess Markievicz) to the ‘did I really see that?’ illusion down a dark corridor — we defy you not to feel spooked — there’s plenty to learn.

Make sure you spot a replica of a Victorian weighing chair, used to weigh prisoners when first admitted, and prior to their departure (for example deportation, as the chair was used on Spike Island during the mid-1800s onwards). The chair also checked whether a prisoner was stealing another’s food. The considered reproduction is constructed from identical materials to the original and is in working order.

It’s also home to the Radio Museum which houses a collection of radios and communication exhibits.

www.corkcitygaol.com

The English Market

Well, a hungry tourist has got to eat! If you’re in the city centre it’s practically the law that you pay a visit to the famous indoor market — and come out with less cash but something delicious. History lovers will love that the market’s origins can be traced to James I in 1610 but the present building dates from 1786.

There are other stands, from vintage clothing, scented soaps and toiletries, but of course the food takes priority. Whichever of the several entrances you use, you’ll be astounded by the smells, sounds and sights of the items on show.

Expect international cuisine mingling with the best in traditional local grub. Meat, fish, bread, fruit and vegetables, cheeses, you name it, you’ll probably find it in the English Market. Those looking for unique things to eat should opt for drisheen (blood sausage), spiced beef and battlebord (dried salted ling). Paula McIntyre, who used salt ling in the first episode of her TV series, would undoubtedly love this.

And when you’re laden down with shopping bags, head upstairs to the Farmgate restaurant for a refreshing cuppa or lunch.

www.corkcity.ie/en/english-market/

Fitzgerald Park

Home to Cork Public Museum, enjoy a riverside picnic or stroll (as the weather is cooling) on the banks of the city’s river Lee. The 18-acre park is the original site of the 1902 International Exhibition.

The largest park in the city is named after a former Lord Mayor of Cork — who was instrumental in organising the aforementioned event — and offers an idyllic retreat from city life.

The legacy of the world trade fair is an oasis of tranquillity. Expect to be greeted with tree-lined avenues, well-tended flower bed and rose garden plus its many sculptures and statues — and of course, the large centre fountain.

Nano Nagle place

Before her death, Honoria ‘Nano’ Nagle had opened seven schools for poor children across Cork city, founded an alms house for poor women and founded the Presentation Order. Dedicating her life to the less fortunate, she had to work in secret due to the harsh penal laws. Within 10 years of opening her first school for girls — focusing on needlework, writing, reading and Catechism — the demand was such that she was operating a further six.

Nano Nagle Place is a fantastic self-guided heritage experience, whether you’ve got a few hours or even a few minutes in which to embrace the quiet calmness.

The museum describes life in 18th century Cork while learning about how the impact of the order she founded has reached around the world.

There’s a special booklet for younger museum visitors including crayons.

Walk around the gardens where much has stayed the same since Nano’s time. Surviving original features include the Novice’s Walk and there’s a beautiful contemplative garden, perfect for sitting and taking a moment away from the hustle and bustle that isn’t far away but feels it.

https://nanonagleplace.ie/

Blackrock Castle Observatory

This interactive museum and exhibition space in a castle fort along the water’s edge in Cork City has many outstanding exhibits and workshops on offer. Due to restrictions pre-booked groups of six can visit the observatory at the same time for a tour and astronomy experience.

Face masks are mandatory for all visitors but while you’re there, you get access to the award-winning science centre, a tour of the 16th century castle and a live astronomy show. Out of this world.

www.bco.ie

Shandon Bells and St Anne’s Church

It’s said that a true Cork city local must be born within earshot of the northside bells within one of the county’s most iconic landmarks. Reached by a maze of winding streets, the Church of St Anne features stained glass windows and a stone baptismal font dating from 1629.

If you’ve got the stamina, visitors can climb the 132 narrow stone steps to the bell tower for fantastic views of the city and surrounding areas.

At the moment, visitors are not allowed to ring the bells but when that activity reopens, we’ll be there with, er, bells on.

www.shandonbells.ie

Where to eat

Burger fans should head to Son of a Bun. Everything on the menu is homemade, from chicken wings to sauces and their really rather lovely desserts. The restaurant won best burger in Cork at the first burger festival in 2017 and then best burger in Ireland the following year.

Those who love brunch may love Liberty Grill. There’s plenty of egg-based dishes but from Thursday to Sunday, brunch is served from noon to 3.30pm, so there’s burgers, salads and seafood options too.

It’s not all meat and fish though. If your appetite tends towards vegetarian goodness, and would love something a little special, go to Paradiso. Opened almost two decades, its focus on seasonal ingredients and its ethos on putting vegetarian front and foremost on the plate makes it a favourite for Cork diners.