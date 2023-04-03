Easter mini break prices: It pays to shop around on a family weekend in London

Every penny counts when booking a family trip

It's important to shop about when it comes to booking flights

We’re all still playing catch up after a few years without travel during the pandemic, and the family has settled on London for an Easter mini break.

But as one of the most popular times for trips, travelling at Easter can be expensive for a family of four comprising two adults and two children falling within the 2-11 age group.

Before even looking at travel insurance, accommodation, attractions and eating out, one of the most significant outlays can be flights.

Our price comparison looks at flights departing Northern Ireland airports on the morning of Thursday, April 6.

And return flights are leaving London airports on the evening of April 10. One exception is the Ryanair flight from Stansted to Belfast International, for which no evening return flights were available at time of search.

It should be noted our online shopping for flights was conducted only one week before the proposed departure date, with such last-minute booking likely to generate inflated prices.

A prudent planner would of course have researched and booked their flights well in advance to capture better offers.

Routes from Northern Ireland airports to London have decreased in recent years with, for example, Aer Lingus terminating its Belfast City to Heathrow flight last month.

Highlighting the importance of doing your research, booking the same British Airways Belfast City to Heathrow flights listed above at £486.08 via sister airline Aer Lingus would cost you £698.08, a difference of £212.

Options shown here include a saving of £6.50 per flight for each adult travelling, due to the government introducing a 50% reduction in UK Air Passenger Duty (APD) on all domestic flights from April 2023. APD is only applied to flights for passengers aged 16 and above.

The Consumer Council has published travel tips ahead of Easter, urging holidaymakers to check their passport validity and luggage restrictions, consider flexible airfares and accommodation, and keep an eye on the latest travel updates.

Consumer rights around cancelled flights including refunds and compensation are listed on the Consumer Council website.

A new £3 charge has been introduced for cars using the quick drop off zone at Belfast City Airport.

However, 10 minutes of free parking is still available in its long stay car park.

Those leaving their cars at airports should shop around and pre-book to save money.