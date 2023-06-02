easyJet’s first flight from Belfast to Rhodes takes off this weekend – with new aircraft added to fleet

The airline will operate its largest ever flying programme from Northern Ireland this summer with 23% per cent more capacity than pre-pandemic

Flights to Rhodes will operate up to twice a week on Saturdays and Tuesdays throughout the summer season until 28 October 2023. Seats are still available to book for this summer from £49.99 on easyJet.com.

easyJet’s first inaugural flight from Belfast International Airport to the Greek Island of Rhodes will take off tomorrow, operating up to twice a week throughout the summer.

Flights to Rhodes will operate up to twice a week on Saturdays and Tuesdays throughout the summer season until 28 October 2023. The new route was announced last November.

The budget airline has also welcomed the eighth aircraft to its base at the airport to serve customer demand from Northern Ireland. It will fly 4.7m seats to destinations across Europe and the Middle East.

The arrival of the 186-seat Airbus A320 means the airline – which is the biggest in NI – will operate its largest ever flying programme from the region his summer with 23% more capacity than pre-pandemic, offering 36 routes to eight countries.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the arrival of our eighth aircraft in Belfast today and to be celebrating the launch of our new summer route to Rhodes, both of which are a testament to our continued success and commitment to our customers by providing greater choice and direct connectivity to more of the fantastic destinations Europe has to offer, for what will be our biggest ever summer in Northern Ireland.

"We are proud to be the largest airline in Northern Ireland and the expansion of our fleet and strengthening of our network at Belfast International demonstrates our confidence in the resilient strength of demand for travel in the UK, with customers choosing us for our trusted brand, unrivalled network and great value fares and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board.”

Graham Keddie, managing director at Belfast International Airport added: “easyJet are a key strategic partner at Belfast International Airport and the addition of an eighth Airbus aircraft to its already substantial base here is further commitment of the importance of Belfast International to the easyJet network.

"Rhodes is always a firm and growing favourite with local holidaymakers and we are delighted to see it added to the overall easyJet network from Belfast International Airport. We are looking forward to a busy summer season ahead with even more choice available for passengers direct from their local airport.

"We have been working together for almost 25 years; serving over 70 million passengers in that time. We look forward to our ongoing relationship and will continue to work closely to develop a range of services to provide essential connectivity and destination choice for local travellers.”