Europe’s cheapest city break named as Belfast among most expensive destinations

Belfast has been listed as the fifth most expensive city for accommodation in Europe.

Overall, NI’s capital city appeared at number 29 in an assessment of 35 destinations named in a new survey.

The average cost of weekend accommodation for two came in at £392 whereas the best value city in Europe, Lisbon, charges £121.

In terms of eating out costs, coffee is priced at (£3.20), a beer (£5.10) and three-course meal with house wine (£91). In Lisbon, the respective costs are £1.35, £2.26 and a three course meal at £39.01.

Dublin, featuring at number 32 out of 35, is even more expensive than Belfast with its hotel prices ranking among the highest of any European city.

The average cup of coffee in a Dublin cafe or bar was reported at £2.80, a bottle of beer at £5.60 and a three-course evening meal for two with house wine at £79.60.

Read more Could strikes threaten our summer holidays? Ryanair petition over traffic control strikes hits 1m signatures

The UK’s Post Office Travel Money also found Dublin’s hotel prices to be the third-highest of 35 cities surveyed.

Prices for two nights’ weekend accommodation for two people in a three-star hotel are quoted at £448 in Dublin – more expensive than Paris (£382) or London (£361).

Only Amsterdam (£525) and Venice (£480) had more expensive hotel rates.

Meanwhile, a new book set to be published named a 'Handy Wee Guide to Derry', shows that accommodation in Derry in summer 2023 is 40 percent less expensive than in Belfast and 60 percent cheaper than staying in Dublin.

The Handy Wee Guide features scores of great images of the North West by veteran photographer Tom Heaney and up-to-the-minute text from Garbhán Downey.