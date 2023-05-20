Florida: An out-of-this-world destination full of adrenaline and wonder

From the magic of Disney to the beauty of Cocoa Beach, the Sunshine State has something to suit all tastes

To my left and right were original artifacts from NASA’s space programme. A rocket was suspended overhead. As enthralling as all this was, I was equally captivated by the words of my Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex guide and former NASA astronaut, Donald (Don) Thomas.

Chatting to an astronaut is not an everyday experience and Don’s story was truly inspirational. Whilst showing our group around the Cape Canaveral complex, he talked about the incredible lengths he went to in order to be accepted into NASA’s astronaut programme, undeterred by three failed attempts. He painted a vivid picture of what it’s like to journey through space and shared anecdotes of his adventures.

Despite clocking up an impressive 1,040 hours in space, Don’s feet remain firmly on the ground. “I came back an American hero, right guys?” he asked with a smile, before recalling his wife asking him to “take out the trash” on his arrival home from a mission. He explained that he wouldn’t want things any other way, emphasising the importance of family and remaining humble.

Instead of taking a tour, visitors can explore Kennedy Space Center at their own leisure on a general admission ticket ($75). There’s a variety of other tickets too –see their website for details.

The centre is organised into five Mission Zones with attractions and tours are grouped chronologically.

Guests can experience the buzz of piloting a shuttle via a cutting-edge simulator, touch a piece of the moon – a rock that was brought back from Apollo 17, and stroll through the Rocket Garden to truly appreciate the sheer size and scale of these beauties; and that’s just scratching the surface.

As luck would have it, during my visit, a twice-rescheduled rocket launch took place. Giddy with excitement, I took my place on the outdoor stand and watched as the SpaceX Falcon Heavy blasted upward, quite literal a blaze of glory – it looked like a ball of fire.

Enraptured, a hushed silence descended on the crowd as the vehicle made its ascent with a thunder-like rumbling roar. As the rocket disappeared from view into the night sky, the thought struck me how special the Kennedy Space Center is as a holiday destination – it actually felt more like a life experience and a memorable one at that.

Universal Studios Florida

BT_Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ©2021 Universal Orlando. All Rights Reserved

A trip to the Sunshine State isn’t complete without a visit to the world-famous Universal Studios Florida.

With great trepidation I strapped myself into The Incredible Hulk Coaster, wondering if this was a wise move – but there was no time for turning back as I was launched forward, propelled upside down, and ‘smashed through the sky with Hulk-like power’.

I had not been on a rollercoaster for years so I wasn’t even sure if I liked them, but despite what my high-pitched screams and wobbly-legged exit from the ride might suggest, I absolutely loved it.

Buoyed by my success, next, I chanced the equally scary-looking Jurassic World VelociCoaster, which provided a similarly enjoyable near-death-experience adrenaline buzz that you can only get from accelerating at white-knuckle speed before being twisted upside down mid-air.

In Skull Island: Reign of Kong passengers sat in a vehicle that journeyed through a jungle where prehistoric predators and creatures attack from all sides. King Kong appeared, and a ferocious fight ensued between the gorilla-like beast and roaring dinosaurs with extremely sharp teeth. Logically I knew this was just a simulation, but it all seemed so realistic that I couldn’t help ducking and diving for cover regardless and gripping my seat for dear life while laughing out loud.

Similarly, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter was so lifelike that I half expected the man himself to fly by. He didn’t, but Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure immersive rollercoaster ride is the closest thing to flying I’ve ever encountered.

Other Universal Studios Florida highlights include watching the Bourne Stuntacular – a high-octane stage show depicting helicopter chase scenes, rooftop brawls and nail-biting action; going on a leisurely jaunt aboard the Hogwarts Express; feeling seriously nostalgic on the E.T. Adventure flying bike; sampling Duff Beer in Moe’s Tavern and posing for selfies with Springfield residents.

Top tip: Bring a bumbag instead of a backpack which is not permitted on many rides, to avoid a $2 locker fee per attraction.

Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando

Cinderella Castle, Walt Disney World Resort — © Matt Stroshane, Photographer

Walking through the Magic Kingdom towards the iconic Cinderella Castle, it was as if I had stepped right onto the set of a Disney movie. The atmosphere was joyous and everyone around seemed to wholeheartedly embrace the experience of being there, on what was probably for many a once-in-a-lifetime holiday.

Guests of all ages were wearing Mickey Mouse ears, character T-shirts or fancy dress. Onlookers clapped and cheered at the romance of it all as a man proposed in front of Cinderella Castle (she said yes!), whilst excited screams filled the air at the TRON Lightcycle / Run. Based on the sci-fi film TRON: Legacy, this new attraction is one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world. Thrill-seekers climb aboard their own lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure – this wild ride was as thrilling it’s reputed to be.

Other Walt Disney World Resort must-dos include experiencing a reverse launch and intergalactic chase on the family-thrill coaster the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT; immersing the senses on the remote planet of Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios; and spotting wild animals roaming free through an African savanna with Kilimanjaro Safaris in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park; and – my favourite – soaring high above Pandora on a winged mountain creature via the otherworldly Avatar Flight of Passage;

From low budget to high-end, there’s an array of dining options available. Whilst I thoroughly enjoyed feasting on a Mickey-shaped ice-cream in the Magic Kingdom – yes, I’m a big kid at heart – California Grill tops my list.

Located on the 15th floor of Disney’s Contemporary Resort, their three-course selection menu boasts inviting Californian cuisine with a focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients. With floor-to-ceiling windows and a private balcony, this restaurant is the perfect place to watch the awe-inspiring Happily Ever After fireworks.

HOW TO GET THERE

Following an enjoyable flight from Gatwick to TUI’s new USA gateway – Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) in Florida, my first impression of the airport was a positive one. Within 20 minutes of the plane landing, I had collected my bags, gone through customs and boarded my transfer bus. Impressively, my return trip for departure was also a fuss-free, timely experience. A modern, plush airport, MLB recently underwent a $72 million revamp. This summer TUI have scheduled one flight per week from Belfast to MLB from June 22 to July 13, which will depart on Thursdays. TUI’s plan for summer 2024 is to increase that to two flights per week, from June 18 to July 12.

WHERE TO STAY

Hampton Inn Cocoa Beach Renowned for its exceptionally sunny, tropical climate, Florida’s forecasts are as enticing as its beaches. One of the main hubs along Florida’s Space Coast, Cocoa Beach is a 30-minute drive away from the Kennedy Space Center. It’s a picturesque place to enjoy that holiday feeling of sunshine on your face and sand beneath your toes. From paddleboarding to parasailing, kayaking and so much more, watersports fans are spoilt for choice. From the Hampton Inn Cocoa Beach, you’re only a short stroll away from the beach.

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando This luxurious resort exudes Caribbean vibes. It has a huge pool with a waterslide and white-sand beach area, not to mention the most incredible breakfast buffet at Amatista Cookhouse – the choice is impressive, quality second to none, enjoyed with a view of cascading waterfalls and lush greenery. Guests can hop aboard the hotel’s complimentary water shuttle taxi for a novel way to travel to the theme parks nearby.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walk Disney World Resort in Florida This hotel is nothing short of incredible. I walked in and looked around in amazement. The size and scale alone of the A-shaped building is impressive and it even has its own monorail platform on the fourth floor where guests can catch a ride to Magic Kingdom Park. In Chef Mickey’s you can dine with your favourite characters and there’s also three pools, a 17-foot waterslide, games arcade, basketball court, and so, so much more.

THE COST

TUI flies direct from Belfast International to Melbourne Orlando International Airport. TUI offers 14-night holidays to Florida, staying at Disney’s Contemporary Resort (10 nights) and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando (four nights) from £3,605 per person. This price is based on two adults and two children sharing a double room, park tickets for the duration of the stay, with flights from Belfast International on June 22, 2023, and transfers. For detail or to book, see tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download the TUI app. All prices quoted are correct to the particular product package at the time of TUI issuing the price package to the publication. The price was quoted on 15/05/2023. Prices provided are subject to change and have limited availability. Terms and conditions apply.