Golden wonder…. dispatches from The Cotswolds, historic heart of England

Maxie Swain was taken by the sheer beauty of the area on a trip to the stunning Ellenborough Park in Cheltenham

The picturesque Cotswold village of Castle Combe was just lately voted the prettiest village in the UK — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

For a long time now, I’ve been itching to explore the other side of England, whatever that is.

I suppose what I mean is the England that exists far away from the big, angry metropolises; beyond all the tiresome Brexit mudslinging and culture wars.

Quaint, quintessential England perhaps, the one that has been cheerfully, stoically going about her business largely unchanged for centuries.

Where ancient stone bridges arc over pristine rivers on sleepy cobbled streets; where cosy thatched taverns, once the haunt of millers and blacksmiths and candle-makers, still serve up pheasant and ale by a roaring open fire today.

Is it the shires I dream of? Well maybe, but not just the shires, for the storied cities of Bath and York and Hastings and Canterbury also fascinate me.

Ellenborough Park hotel lies a stone's throw from the world-famous Cheltenham racecourse

I suppose it’s a quest for historic, olde England then, a place I have long romanticised in my mind, yet which I was thrilled to find does indeed still exist.

In fact, these fabled towns and villages — hewn from the gorgeous, caramel-coloured stone that’s local to these parts — are commonplace in The Cotswolds, the beautiful, honeyed heart of middle England, where I spent two days in the last week of March there.

All rolling hills and undulating green horizons, I got a little too invested in the stonework that so enriches the landscape, moaning whenever a white-washed or red-bricked cottage interrupted the run of gorgeous gold.

Says more about me than anything, I know. In any case, I wasn’t here to huff — instead, I was a guest of the good people at the sumptuous Ellenborough Park hotel in Cheltenham.

For this part of The Cotswolds, you can fly into Birmingham or Bristol — easyJet services both, with fares starting from £35 — and it’s roughly a 90-minute commute from there.

We — the wife and I — arrived by train, barrelling westwards across the English countryside on the Great Western Railway line, having spent a few days in London first.

The first half of the two-hour journey is largely unremarkable, but you know soon enough when you’re in The Cotswolds, a designated area of outstanding natural beauty encompassing parts of Wiltshire, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire.

It’s not all eye candy, of course, many of the big towns and cities here are nothing to write home about, but the villages and small market towns certainly are, the picture postcards of Castle Combe — recently voted the prettiest village in the UK — Bibury, Bourton-on-the-Water, Stow-on-the-Wold, Winchcombe, Painswick and Chipping Norton, where David Beckham has a place.

And our base for this flying visit would give good old Becks a run for his money.

A typically grand bedroom at Ellenborough Park hotel

The five-star, 90-acre, 61-bedroom Ellenborough Park is nestled on the slopes between The Cotswolds’ highest point at Cleeve Hill and the gallops of the world-famous Cheltenham Racecourse on the valley below. A 15th century country estate turned 21st century luxury hotel, it blends the traditional with the contemporary; all the trappings of modern life are here, including an Elemis spa, but so too are reminders of the hotel’s Medieval beginnings, with its narrow stone stairs, oak beams, stained glass windows and Tudor facades.

Speaking of which, that old rogue Henry XIII came to mind when I first set foot inside our bedroom, so grand and lavish was it — and with a bathroom so extravagant it could make that most decadent of royals blush.

Built by a farmer, one Thomas Goodman, in 1485, it wasn’t until four centuries later that the Ellenborough era began when the Governor General of India, the 1st Earl of Ellenborough, bought the estate. Some years earlier, he’d scandalised blue blood sensibilities with his wedding to Jane Digby, a naughty society beauty 17 years his junior.

But back up to the present, a big selling point is the Indian-influenced spa, and it’s easy to see why this might be considered a sought-after R&R retreat, such is its splendid isolation.

There’s a heated outdoor swimming pool and a gym here too, but the young tousle-haired waiter’s surprise when I enquired after the latter said it all.

“The gym? I’m not sure, I think it’s down by the pool there,” he proffered, more in hope than expectation.

So this isn’t exactly the sort of place the personal trainer and fitness fanatic types seek out — and that’s no bad thing, with their spartan diets, calorie deficits and protein shakes — for this is a place to indulge the senses, the taste-buds and the waistlines.

In the wonderfully ornate and old school restaurant, the blade of braised beef with bacon mash and rich red wine gravy was a show-stopper, a really fabulous dish, as was the better half’s lamb chop from the grill, served with peppercorn sauce and triple-cooked chips. Befores and afters weren’t too shabby either, with the Ragstone goats’ cheese with pear, walnut, honey, and blue cheese, and the cheeseboard, all high calibre dishes. The wine, a Ramon Bilbao rioja, was really good too.

Next day, after a fortifying full English, it was time to explore the countryside via the hotel’s bootroom, where you borrow a pair of Dubarry boots before hitting the Cotswold’s Way, a 102-mile trail running from Chipping Campden in Gloucestershire out to Bath in Somerset.

The picturesque Cotswold village of Castle Combe was just lately voted the prettiest village in the UK — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Be careful though, failure to return said boots will set you back £375.

Intimidated by the steep slopes of Cleeve Hill behind us, we headed the other way, down toward the racecourse, pausing at a gap in the hedgerows to gaze over the hallowed track and consider the history that’s been made here by the likes of our own AP McCoy, Ruby Walsh and Rachael Blackmore.

The long-suffering steeds deserve some credit too, of course, and there are nods all around the hotel to the horse racing heritage of this area, from artwork on the walls to suites named in honour of Cheltenham legends Kauto Star and Istabraq.

In any event, my quest for authentic Cotswolds was to end just four miles away in beautiful Winchcombe — home to the 1,000-year-old Sudeley Castle, where Catherine Parr would take her last breath — and the Corner Cupboard Inn.

Established in the 1500s, low-roofed, cavernous and claustrophobic, it’s exactly where my rowdy millers, blacksmiths and candle-makers would have sank tankards of ale and put the world to rights.

“Have you Irish not found your way home yet,” a lady, sitting with her husband and their border collie, enquired with a mischievous smile. “Yous have had a good week, I know that much…”

I was here in the week after Cheltenham, and Irish dominance of the festival is an ongoing source of curiosity among the locals. My friendly inquisitor had presumed we were still dining out on our festival winnings.

For more history and culture, Stratford-upon-Avon and Blenheim Palace are both nearby, the birthplaces of Shakespeare and Churchill respectively.

If you prefer something more upbeat, however, Cheltenham is your go-to for nightlife, with the Brewery Quarter in the town centre housing a vibrant mix of bars and restaurants from around the world, including Thai, Vietnamese, Mexican, and Spanish tapas eateries, plus the highly-rated Indian chain Mowgli.

But they’d all be hard-pushed to surpass the food and the hospitality offering at Ellenborough.

In the summer months, there’s the option of dining al fresco on the South Lawn on one of the quirky dining carriages — private booths not unlike all those ones that sprang up on restaurant terraces during the terrible reign of Covid.

It is said that it’s here where you can enjoy the best sunset in the Cotswolds, the shadow of the picturesque Cleeve Hill behind you and the racecourse out front as the skies fuse from fiery red to violet.

Outdoor dining carriages at Ellenborough Park hotel

Well, if that hasn’t sold Ellenborough Park to you, nothing will.

Then again, if you’re a fan of the horses and fancy doing Cheltenham with class, if you hanker after old, rustic England like me, or even if you’ve a naughty lover 17 years your junior you want to impress, well then giddy up boy, I know just the place.

Factfile

Nightly rates at Ellenborough Park in Cheltenham start from £299 inclusive of VAT and breakfast based on a Cosy Double room sleeping two people. For more information, please visit https://www.ellenboroughpark.com