Inside luxury ‘Celebrity Apex’ cruise liner fitted out by NI company

Interiors of the Celebrity Apex cruise ship, which have been completed by MJM Marine in Newry

Conleth McConville and Naoimh McConville with Gary Annett, CEO MJM Marine at the announcement of $150m order book and 100 new jobs for the Newry based company

Ship outfitting firm MJM Marine says it is building back to a “stronger position than ever before” as the cruise ship industry bounces back from a global slump.

Making the announcement on board the luxurious Celebrity Apex cruise, chief executive Gary Annett said it was “a very exciting time at MJM”.

On a tour of the Celebrity Apex, the evidence of the luxurious touches added by the company’s team are clear.

Speaking from the bespoke Eden lounge, fitted by the firm, Mr Annett said: “When you walk around [the ship] any public space, cabins, suites… those are all areas that we will have touched on at one time or another.”

Mr Annett added: “[It is also] a great opportunity to get some of our staff that have been working to help prepare and manufacture, to see around the final venues and experience what our customers get to experience around the world”.

The luxury cruise liner is operated by Celebrity Cruises, a brand in the Royal Caribbean Group, and partner of MJM Marine.

MJM Marine is part of the family owned Rathbane Group of companies, which was established by Brian McConville.

Naoimh McConville, managing director of the group and daughter of Mr McConville, said: “We are proud to work as part of the cruise industry and feel hugely optimistic about the future.”

She added: “We are building back to a stronger position than ever before”.

The Newry-based firm which was hit by the worldwide slump in the cruise liner industry during the pandemic, is now building back as the wider industry is on the road to recovery.

Reflecting on the challenges of the pandemic, Mr Annett said: “We had to restructure, it was a very difficult time, we spent a lot of time consulting with staff.

“But we felt that the business was going to be very strong in the future and we felt that we needed to make the necessary steps to ensure that we had the core skills maintained and gage our way back into the industry again”.

Ms McConville added that the pandemic had also provided an opportunity for the company to focus on new growth areas and invest “heavily” into its systems.

“We have a whole new layer of team that we didn’t have before looking at digital construction, and 3D design. Those types of roles didn’t exist before Covid. That period did enable us to invest in the business so that we were fit for the future and ready for growth,” said Ms McConville.

The cruise ship industry is now showing signs of resurgence, with recent reports suggesting that the global cruise fleet is projected to grow to nearly 500 ships by 2027.

Ms McConville said: “Specifically the global marine interiors market is projected to grow to $6bn by 2028, so there are huge opportunities in that industry, and we believe for Northern Ireland there is a real opportunity to play a key role in this sector”.

But recovery may not be all plain sailing.

MJM, which is also launching a new recruitment drive, raised concerns about on-going labour and skills shortages. It needs to recruit 100 new staff, which will bring its headcount to 300.

Ms McConville said that the industry required significant global mobility and agility, adding that one of the fundamental challenges for Northern Ireland arising from Brexit was a labour and skills shortage. She called on the “government support to allow [the industry] to be deemed open for business and truly competitive”.

She added: “I think [the government should focus] on apprenticeships and skills, which is something we are doing ourselves and a wider strategic view of the skills that are needed, not just across our industry but across other industries, would be really helpful”.

“We’re very lucky we have invented in our apprenticeships, and will continue to do so, it is a key part of our strategy. But I think that wider than just us there are maybe issues around accessing different labour pools that maybe we had access pre-Brexit, that we maybe don’t have access to know”.

MJM, which has a longstanding apprenticeship scheme, said 10% of its employees are apprentices and graduates, with that percentage climbing to 20% at group level.

The Newry-based business announced on September 8 that it had won $150m of new work in the global cruise industry for 2023/24.

Ms McConville said: “We aspire to be world leading for fit-outs on both land and sea. We’re extremely proud of our roots, having invested heavily in Northern Ireland through our continued investment in people, our supply chain relationships, local partnerships and our state of the art facilities.”

“The future of cruising and the order book is higher than it’s ever been. It shows that there is a real demand for a cruise as a holiday, which is really positive for us”.