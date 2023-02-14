Jet2holidays announces two new routes from Belfast International Airport

Jet2holidays has overtaken Tui to become the UK’s largest tour operator for the first time (Cum Okolo/Alamy Stock Photo/PA) — © Alamy Stock Photo

Jet2holidays are to expand their Belfast International Airport operation with two new routes to Bodrum and Malta announced for summer next year.

The airline will also see an additional aircraft coming into operation to support the expansion.

Weekly Monday services will operate to Bodrum from May 6 to October 28 2024 with weekly Thursday flights to Malta operating from March 28 to October 31, 2024.

Uel Hoey, director of business development at Belfast International Airport said: “This is excellent news once again for Northern Ireland travellers with the expansion of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ award-winning holiday and flight products from Belfast International Airport.

"The addition of two excellent additional routes to Bodrum on Turkey’s Aegean coast and direct flights to the delights of the Maltese archipelago further enhance the appeal of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ overall programme within the market, while also offering greater choice and flexibility.”

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, added: “Following the magnificent response from customers across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to our Summer 24 Sun programme going on sale, we are very pleased to be adding even more sunshine thanks to launch of brand-new Bodrum and Malta.

"We know these are destinations that our customers will love, and it adds even more choice from Belfast International with our award-winning business. We have always said how committed we are to Belfast International Airport, and investing in an additional aircraft demonstrates just how committed we are.

"As well as being able to book early, we know that customers will be thrilled at the huge choice we are offering when it comes to securing some Summer 24 sunshine, knowing that their price is locked in.”

On Monday it was announced Jet2holidays has overtaken Tui to become the UK’s largest tour operator for the first time.

Data published by the Civil Aviation Authority shows Jet2holidays is licensed to provide package holidays to 5.9 million people in the year to the end of September.

That is compared with 5.3 million for Tui.

The Leeds-based company, launched in 2007, was widely praised for its handling of customer refunds for trips cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.