NI couple relive Greek holiday hell and ‘surreal’ evacuation amid wildfire fright

A Co Londonderry couple due to be reunited with their family this morning after their nightmare holiday to Rhodes have spoken of their relief to be returning home.

Warren Edwards (31) and wife Sarah, from Limavady, enjoyed an idyllic summer break until Saturday, when wildfires began wreaking havoc on the island.

They managed to get a seat on the first repatriation flight back to Belfast, which was due to depart at 11pm local time last night.

Two planes from Rhodes were expected to land at Belfast International overnight.

“We are feeling very relieved and are looking forward to seeing our loved ones again,” Mr Edwards told the Belfast Telegraph.

The weary traveller described how what started as a fun day on the beach on Saturday ended in chaos as fast-spreading flames approached the resort.

“The wind speed was increasing throughout the day and the temperature was around 36C,” Mr Edwards said.

“In the distance we saw dark smoke billowing and getting worse by the hour.

“We could see the embers start to rise in the distance, and you could tell the atmosphere was changing. People were becoming worried.”

Warren Edwards (31) and his wife Sarah (31)

The holidaymakers were aware of fires raging in the mountainous centre of the island but never expected they would be in danger on the shore.

By the afternoon people in nearby towns and villages had received emergency alerts ordering them to evacuate.

The couple’s hotel was transformed into a refuge shelter as mass panic broke out.

“Electricity and water were turned off to persevere resources,” Mr Edwards said.

“By that evening the hotel was filled with hundreds of people who had been evacuated from areas north of our location. It was a surreal sight.”

As embers and ash rained down on the resort, Mr and Mrs Edwards watched in horror as the situation worsened.

“We arrived back to the hotel from the beach at around 10pm to scenes of people running and panicking,” he said.

“Children were crying and staff were shouting that the hotel was to be evacuated.

“We were moved in buses to a hotel 10km further south, but we were among the last to arrive and there was no space anywhere.”

An aircraft drops water in Vati

Parents used sun lounger cushions to create makeshift beds for their children.

Evacuees were also told there was no food or bottled water.

One staff member spent an night filling empty bottles from the tap while the stranded tourists found a spot on the ground outside to sleep.

The following morning they were told the hotel did not have the ability to feed everyone.

They then queued for almost three hours in a shop to buy water and biscuits.

The couple were later transported through the charred terrain by Jet2, passing scenes of devastation along the way.

After arriving at a hotel in Pefkos, they were told that roads into and out of the coastal village were closed, meaning they were trapped there with smoke rising on all sides.

They were then moved to another hotel closer to the airport before securing a flight home.

Mr Edwards praised Jet2 representatives and local residents for doing all they could to look after people.

Despite the ordeal, the husband and wife consider themselves lucky.

They encountered a man who had to flee the beach in swimwear with his family. He lost his flip-flops along the way and had to walk barefoot for more than four hours with two young daughters and a pushchair.

“Another gentleman dragged his luggage across the beach for as long as he could before abandoning it,” Mr Edwards said.

“Buses were going to different places, and where you ended up depended on which bus you were on. Families became displaced, with women and children being removed first.”

Separately, two pilots aged 34 and 27 died yesterday after their fire-fighting aircraft plunged to the ground near Athens.

The low-flying military plane, which had no ejector system, is thought to have clipped a tree branch while combating flames in the town of Karystos.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has declared three days of mourning for the country’s armed forces.

State broadcaster ERT showed the aircraft disappearing into a canyon before a fireball emerged.

“They offered their lives to save lives,” Mr Mitsotakis said in tribute to the pilots.

Satellite images have revealed the extent of damage caused by fires on Corfu where evacuations are under way.

No deaths have been reported there, with only derelict buildings destroyed in what the deputy mayor described as “the fire of the century”.

Separately, at least 34 people died and thousands were forced to leave their homes because of wildfires in Algeria.

Flames have also surrounded Palermo in Sicily amid the relentless heatwave, which sent the mercury soaring into the 40s earlier this week.

The local airport was temporarily forced to shut for a time as the apocalyptic scenes unfolded.

At least six people were treated for smoke inhalation in Turkey’s Antalya coastal region, where families have been forced to flee from wildfires.

Firefighters in Croatia are also battling flames, with a plane being used to drop water on a mountainside in Zupa Dubrovacka to contain one particularly concerning blaze.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was last night facing pressure from the Lib Dems to hold an emergency Cobra meeting on the matter, with MP Layla Moran accusing the Tory leader of a “failure of leadership”.

The European Union has sent 500 firefighters, 100 vehicles and seven planes from 10 member states to Greece.

Turkey, Israel, Egypt and other countries have also sent help for the relief effort.