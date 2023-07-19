NI family ‘disgusted’ with treatment following easyJet flight cancellation

After their flight was cancelled and their initial airport frustrations, the easyJet app crashed as the group attempted to book new flights and organise a hotel in which to stay.

Holidaymakers who had their flight home cancelled have told of their disappointment at a lack of support from EasyJet.

Roisin Thompson said she was in a party of 11, six of whom were children aged between eight months and nine, travelling to Belfast from Gatwick last Friday.

The group, who ended up being stranded in London for two days, comprised of family and friends from Newtownards and Carrickfergus.

They had travelled to southern England for a stay at a resort.

However, their flight back to Northern Ireland was cancelled hours after it was due to depart and they were forced to stay in England for two extra nights.

“There was no staff assistance or support at the airport,” Ms Thompson explained.

“We were simply given a leaflet, told to sort ourselves out, and put under pressure to exit the airport without having anywhere to go. We kept being told there would be a manager there to explain everything and a colleague would escort us, but we weren’t helped. There was one member of staff who didn’t make herself known.

“I was disgusted with how we were treated. It felt like we were being dumped out onto the street.

“We accept that things can go wrong, and there may have been a technical issue of some sort, but it wasn’t handled well at the end of the day.”

There was a lot of confusion at the airport due to a lack of advice.

And to compound matters, the EasyJet app crashed as the group attempted to book new flights and organise a hotel.

They eventually managed to make these new bookings, which cost around £1,000. But with six children, they couldn’t stay in Gatwick the whole time.

This meant more money had to be spent on entertaining them, as well as looking after a baby and a child with coeliac disease who can only eat certain foods.

The group weren’t told how much money the airline would cover them for and are wondering if they will be fully reimbursed.

Ms Thompson is hoping that the group will get their money back.

She added: “But you hear these horror stories about people not getting their money back and airlines digging their heels in to dispute claims.”

EasyJet said it is “very sorry” that flight EZY831 from London Gatwick to Belfast on July 14 was cancelled due to a technical issue with the aircraft.

“We notified customers directly of their options to rebook or receive a refund and offered hotel accommodation and meals where required,” a spokesperson added.

“Passengers who made their own arrangements will be able to claim back their reasonable expenses.

“Nonetheless we fully understand the disruption this will have caused to their plans and we are very sorry for this.

“Our team are reaching out to Ms Campbell to apologise for her experience and support her family with refunding their expenses.”