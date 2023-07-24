NI tourists among thousands forced to flee wildfires ravaging Rhodes

Nicola Kayes from Carryduff and her partner Darren fled their Rhodes hotel as fires rage across the Greek island.

Holidaymakers from Northern Ireland have described horrific scenes in Rhodes as wildfires force thousands to abandon their possessions and flee popular resorts.

There were 82 fires still burning across Greece 24 hours after the country recorded its hottest day of the year so far.

Flames have also been ravaging parts of Corfu and Evia as an intense heat wave continues to grip large parts of Europe.

Nicola Kayes, from Carryduff, was among the 10,000 British nationals caught up in the largest evacuation from a wildfire in Greece’s history.

The 38-year-old was forced to leave the hotel she was staying in with her partner Darren (51), his 12-year-old son Jacob and his friend Harper (12) within hours of arriving on Saturday night.

She said: “We had a huge mountain between us and the fires. When we saw the red flames coming over the top, that is when we started to worry.

“Then they started to come down the side rather quickly.

“The hotel was great, very calm, and got us all to evacuate to a nearby beach with a bag of essentials. Coaches arrived to take us up north of the island where it was safe.”

They took refuge in a basketball arena in the seaside village of Faliraki before being sent to another hotel which opened its foyer and conference rooms to house those left stranded.

They slept on chairs while awaiting further instructions from government officials and holiday provider Jet2.

Watch: Tourist films evacuation from hotel in Rhodes as wildfires rage

Ms Kayes said she is feeling lucky after meeting other travellers who endured more harrowing experiences.

“One family ran back to get their passports and the flames were at their hotel room windows. Another couple had to escape from the beach on to a boat and had nothing but what they were wearing, not even passports,” she added.

“I spoke to another woman from Slovakia, their hotel burnt down and she’s lost everything.”

Ms Kayes and her partner rented a car and returned to their original hotel yesterday to find that it had narrowly avoided being engulfed by the flames.

“We had nothing but our passports, wallets and phones,” she explained.

“We were in the same clothes for three days with no showers, so once we heard the road was reopened we went and luckily grabbed everything. The fire got really close to our hotel, literally across the road.

“We can’t stay there because of the damage.”

The stranded tourists are now scrambling to get a flight home before their scheduled departure on Friday, but they are taking comfort in the positive encounters they have had in “really hard circumstances”.

Firefighting aircraft from Turkey, Croatia, and Egypt are being used to try to extinguish the blazes which broke out following temperatures of up to 38C.

The cause is believed to be as a result of arson, but prolonged dry conditions are helping the flames spread quickly.

Meanwhile, Co Down newlyweds Lee and Rosaleen Ruane have had their dream honeymoon ruined.

The couple, from Warrenpoint, were forced to walk along a beach for three hours to escape the flames near their hotel and then spend a night in a primary school which was turned into a makeshift evacuation centre.

“We had just sat down to lunch [on Saturday] when we noticed the electric had gone out in the hotel,” Mr Ruane recalled.

They had previously noticed ash on clothing which had been left out to dry on their hotel balcony.

“We knew something was up, but it was still somewhat normal, people were still eating and ordering drinks.

“We went back to our room but noticed loads of people heading towards the exit.

“We had absolutely no idea what was going on and more people just kept coming, then we saw smoke.

“Everyone sort of congregated at the road on the beach, so that’s where we headed.

“The only information we were given was to ‘walk south’.”

The pair left their possessions and set out on a 3.4-mile walk in blistering heat before later being directed back to the beach where they spent seven hours waiting to board ferries that were transporting people to larger evacuation ships.

Mr Ruane described the experience as the “scariest moment by far” of the ordeal as he told of how rescuers prioritised women and children in the chaos that ensued when boats arrived.

“You had people running and pushing past, it was terrifying,” he said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has urged anyone affected to stay in touch with tour operators.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said a rapid deployment team of Foreign Office and Red Cross responders is in Rhodes to support British people.

Thomas Cook, Easyjet, Jet2 and TUI are among the travel companies that have cancelled a number of flights to the island as efforts to fly customers home continue.