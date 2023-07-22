Pittsburgh review: There’s more to the Steel City than its industrial legacy — and now is the time for this cosmopolitan city to shine

Seriously cool, writes Domhnall O’Donoghue

I’m sitting in the middle of Pittsburgh’s crowded PNC Park, hot dog in hand, waiting for a baseball game to begin — a new experience for me. Being a guest of the city, I plan to root for the local team, the Pirates — an appropriate name, as this Pennsylvanian city has already stolen my heart.

Earlier, I admired the majesty of the metropolis — with its 446 bridges and 90 neighbourhoods — from the Duquesne Incline, the 19th-century funicular. That famous mountain-top panorama is matched by PNC Park’s spectacular views of downtown, currently welcoming throngs of locals celebrating Pride and the annual multi-disciplinary Three Rivers Arts Festival. What’s left of the 300,000-strong population must surely be sitting around me in the stadium — the anticipation now becoming feverish as the players emerge.

In terms of size, Pittsburgh plays second fiddle to Philadelphia in this state; but today, I can’t imagine anywhere in America more vibrant and colourful than here.

Moments after the game commences, an obliging fan tells me that Major League Baseball is undergoing drastic changes to make this traditionally unhurried sport more dynamic — notably reducing the game’s duration by almost an hour.

But that’s not their only tactic. In A League of Their Own, Tom Hanks famously quipped that there was no crying in baseball — while there may be no tears, there’s certainly plenty of entertainment.

Inspired by The Lion King, the Simba Cam sees attendees raise their children aloft. Lifesize pierogi dumplings — a nod to the city’s ethnic diversity — race each other between competitions to guess ice cream flavours or spot mascots roaming the grounds. At other times, provocative music taunts the catcher and pitcher preparing for battle. The giddy atmosphere is contagious.

Two and half hours fly by, and even though I struggle with understanding the scoring system, the celebratory roars tell me that the mighty Pirates have emerged triumphant.

“You brought the luck of the Irish with you!” my new friend praises, overcome with joy.

Heinz History Centre (c) Rachelle Schoen

FIFTEEN MINUTES OF FAME

As sporting success is often fleeting, I wonder whether the Pirates will sustain their prowess throughout the season or — to quote one of Pittsburgh’s most famous sons, Andy Warhol — will it be more a case of “15 minutes of fame”.

Maybe as a result of growing up in what was then a predominately industrial city, Warhol embraced colour with brio. He quickly emerged as the leading figure in the mid-twentieth-century pop art movement, achieving iconic status for marrying artistic expression, celebrity culture and advertising.

The Andy Warhol Museum (c) Jin Wu

I marvel at his masterpiece distortions of Campbell Soup in the Andy Warhol Museum and wonder whether he was inspired by another Pennsylvanian — ketchup-guru, Henry J. Heinz, whose inspiring story is documented in the superb Heinz History Centre, located on Smallman Street across the Allegheny River.

“In addition to advertising, Warhol was fascinated by the contractions in Hollywood — the glamour that juxtaposed with the tragedy,” author and arts educator Chuck Pearson reveals as we admire iconic portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Natalie Wood and Elizabeth Taylor — a trio who either died young or suffered near-fatal illnesses.

While openly gay Warhol left Pittsburgh for New York, Chuck reveals that his home city is incredibly proud of his achievements. In addition to this museum, one of the city’s main bridges is named after the trailblazer. The area surrounding the museum is known as Pop District — a youth-focused cultural initiative that, according to Chuck, “supports emerging artists in the hope that they can remain in Pittsburgh rather than leaving like Warhol had to do.”

Domhnall with journalist Nicola Bardon at the Andy Warhol Museum

Warhol’s influence is evident across the entire city. Take the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, responsible for one of Pittsburgh’s most historic transformations. Founded in 1984, this non-profit organisation turned a former red-light district into a multi-purpose quarter for art lovers, residents, visitors and businesses.

Elsewhere is Contemporary Craft, a studio that collaborates with international artists to “bring the world to Pittsburgh”, as curator Rachel Saul Rearick explains.

“Art can change people’s lives — it’s a launching point to promote conversation and concepts,” she correctly asserts, adding that the studio’s workshops utilise steel, glass and metal — materials familiar to Pittsburghers thanks to their industrial past.

ARCHITECTURAL HOME RUNS

After visiting an exhibition in the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens showcasing the fashion of another local artist and singer, Billy Porter, I exchange the city’s art scene for the creeks and waterfalls of Laurel Highlands. Here, one name dominates, thanks to his success in incorporating the environment into his work: Frank Lloyd Wright.

This master architect designed hundreds of structures across America — several are found in this western Pennsylvanian region. Kentuck Knob is a hexagonal-inspired bungalow, while the duo of Wright properties in Polymath Park were initially constructed in Illinois and Minnesota. Miraculously, these two homes were saved from demolition by the park’s current owners, the Papinchak family, who relocated and reconstructed the buildings here, brick by brick.

Kentuck Knob

The highlight of the Wright architectural jewels in the Laurel Highlands is Fallingwater, recently voted the most-loved building in the States — even beating the Empire State Building.

“Wright created structures that are canvases painted by nature,” our guide explains as we explore the multi-level labyrinth that includes artwork by Picasso and Diego Rivera. “Everything is ephemeral — the light is constantly decorating and re-decorating the walls.”

Using the terminology I recently acquired at my first-ever baseball game back in Pittsburgh, it’s clear that Wright knocked it out of the park with these monumental properties.

Fallingwater (c) Christopher Little

FACT BOX:

Domhnall flew from London Heathrow to Pittsburgh with British Airways — return fares start from £508.

He stayed at The Industrialist — a new addition to the Marriott’s Autograph Collection.

Gastronomy recommendations in Pittsburgh include the ’Burgh Bits and Bites food tour and, in the Laurel Highlands, Polymath Park’s tree-house-style dining pods. Try Grist House, Hop Farm and Kingfly for beer or spirit tastings. Shorty’s Pins x Pints combines duck-pin bowling and beers.

See: www.visitpittsburgh.com