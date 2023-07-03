Prices for the top holiday destinations up by 12%

Many families will be looking to travel abroad this summer

One of the more prolonged spells of good weather in recent memory has given way to rain and grey skies just as school’s out for the summer.

And with all the uncertainty around the cost of living and rising interest rates, nothing has been booked but now the family is pushing for a week by the pool in the sun.

So, just what are you facing? The bad news is package holidays have been hit by the cost-of-living crisis just like everything else and you’ll probably have to pay on the nose for leaving it to the last minute to book.

We looked at a week-long holiday in Majorca in the last week of July for a family of four including two young children, flying out of Northern Ireland airports and staying in three-star accommodation.

We opted for the cheaper options available with each carrier, but quality of accommodation may, of course, fluctuate within the three-star rating.

And the illustrated options vary between self-catering, bed and breakfast and even an all-inclusive offer, which may be more expensive at face value but end up the cheaper option after factoring in the cost of buying in food or dining out for a week.

Price watch

The cost of all-inclusive package deals to Majorca has risen by 21% year on year, according to TravelSupermarket, while packages to Tenerife and Crete have climbed by a respective 22% and 25%.

All-inclusive deals to the most popular destinations for UK holidaymakers — Spain, Turkey, Greece, Portugal and Cyprus — are up 12% year on year but by more than 30% since the pre-pandemic period.

Richard Singer, chief executive of TravelSupermarket, said: “After a number of disrupted years of travel, there is no escaping that demand for holidays is high as people look to book their much-deserved holiday.

“This, coupled with global inflationary pressure, has seen a rise in holiday prices to some locations.

“Prices for next year are looking on a par with this year.

“However, there are still some great holiday bargains out there, especially if you can be flexible on date of travel, duration or potentially trying a new destination, such as Turkey, which still represents great value.”

If you do decide to take the plunge, the Consumer Council has compiled a summer travel checklist to take the stress out of holidays, from checking your passport to getting a GHIC.

​Find out more information on your air and sea passenger rights by visiting www.consumercouncil.org.uk/consumers/rights-and-advice/travel