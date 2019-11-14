Ryanair to review Belfast to Barcelona and Faro summer routes

Ryanair has cast doubt over the future of more routes from Belfast International Airport next year.

The airline's Barcelona and Faro flights have not yet been included in its 2020 summer schedule from Northern Ireland.

Ryanair slashed its 2019 winter offering from Aldergrove when they dropped seven routes last year, having previously run 14 routes.

The airline said its planned schedule, which has yet to be finalised, will include summer flights to Alicante, Bergamo, Gdansk, Krakow, London Stansted, Malaga, Malta, Manchester, and Warsaw Modlin.

The late delivery of up to 30 Boeing 737 Max aircraft was blamed for recent cuts to services, with the airline claiming it was forced to cut a number of loss-making routes.

The planes were expected in March and April 2020 but were grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes within five months and the deaths of 346 people.

Belfast International has added two million passengers between 2015 and 2018, according to figures from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The rising numbers were blamed for problems with the airport's security over the past year.

Passenger numbers are already declining, as evidenced by a five per cent dip during the peak summer months of July and August 2019.

Belfast International Airport was bought by French infrastructure giant Vinci in April 2018.