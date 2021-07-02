Secrets of the south: Top 10 things to do on trip to the Republic of Ireland – even if you can’t get to the pub
As indoor hospitality remains closed, a former resident advises on what to see if you’re heading for a visit
Aine Toner
From a picture perfect moment worthy of Walt Disney himself, to an escape room adventure on a boat moored in Dublin, to closing your eyes on a 10-minute sea crossing, there’s plenty to enjoy over the border. This is by no means an exhaustive list and do check for updates regarding social distancing regulations before you get into the car and get driving.