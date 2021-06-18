Ship ahoy: Cruise liner MSC Virtuosa is first to dock in Belfast since pandemic began

Eamon Magee from Crumlin who is taking a cruise on the ship this August

The first cruise liner to dock since the pandemic started arrived in Belfast yesterday.

Taking advantage of the lifting of restrictions on domestic travel within the Common Travel Area was the MSC Virtuosa, which arrived from Liverpool for a one day visit.

It hadn’t all been plain sailing for the luxury liner, which had been banned from docking in Scotland recently, due to the country’s Covid regulations.

Ahead of the return of liners, Cruise Belfast said industry operators and other agencies had worked closely over the last six months to develop a robust Covid plan. Passengers arriving in Belfast can only come ashore on pre-arranged excursions and must travel in small socially distant ‘bubbles’.

The port is expecting around half the usual 140 visits this year, which bring around £15m into the local economy. Initially, cruise operators in the UK will operate with significantly reduced capacity — up to 1,000 passengers or 50% on each vessel, whichever is lower, allowing UK residents only to board.

Many cruise lines are planning to operate on the basis of accepting vaccinated passengers only and also to include testing both prior to embarkation and on the cruise.

Michael Robinson, Port Director at Belfast Harbour, said: “The cruise lines familiar to Belfast are making plans for a cruise restart in line with current government guidance and we are looking forward to receiving them. Cruise visitors that arrive here will receive the customary warm welcome and we are confident that robust processes are in place to ensure the safety of visitors and locals alike.”

Visit Belfast director Mary Jo McCanny added: “Prior to Covid-19, cruise tourism was one of Belfast’s biggest tourism success stories and as we look to rebuild the city region’s visitor economy, we are confident that cruise tourism will play an important role.”