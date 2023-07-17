Station House Hotel review: Hidden gem the perfect place for a relaxing break in Co Meath

Mark Weir paid a visit to Kilmessan in Co Meath where he discovered the delights of the Boyne Valley

The Station House dates back to 1862 when it was built as a railway junction

The charming village of Kilmessan, located in the heart of the Boyne Valley, might be a little off the beaten track but it is here where you will discover one of the Ancient East’s hidden gems, tucked away in 12 acres of gorgeous gardens and woodland.

The Station House, dating back to 1862 when it was built as a railway junction, was given a new lease of life in 1984 as an award-winning, family-owned boutique hotel. It is the perfect place for a relaxing break, oozing peace and tranquility in this quiet corner of Co Meath.

From the moment you arrive at the entrance to the wooded driveway, it is apparent this is somewhere at one with nature, the surroundings reinforcing the message that this is the ideal location to chill out and take a step back from the stresses and strains of everyday life.

The hotel has an intimate feel with reminders of its railway heritage interspersed throughout, particularly in its luxurious rooms.

The two-storey signal suite was converted from the original signal box, while the station master suite was originally the station master’s living quarters.

The individually decorated main house cabins and the carriage house cabins, created by converting the original locomotive workshops, are welcoming and well-equipped — a comfy base from which to explore the area. We stayed in a carriage house cabin, located on the upper floor of the building originally used to store and maintain the railway engines and carriages. While the character and craftsmanship of the Victoria era are respected, it also has a fresh feel with all the features you would expect of a modern hotel room.

The Station House dates back to 1862 when it was built as a railway junction

The property’s outdoor terraces are perfect for relaxing in the better weather and lead out onto the grounds, one illuminated walkway taking you to an impressive amphitheatre which is ideal for weddings.

Dining is a delight at the Station House with fine food at the heart of their offering. Fruit and vegetables are grown in the gardens and in partner farms throughout the local area and it is this seasonal produce from the Boyne Valley that features prominently on the menus in the much-hailed Signal Restaurant and the Platform Bar and Piano Lounge.

The Station House has developed a special relationship with the nearby Swainstown Farm, with many of its scrumptious ingredients featuring in the Boyne Valley Tasting Evening.

The new spring menu is crammed full of tasty treats, including the pork belly with spiced carrot and pickled apple and the organic summer beetroot.

Main courses of wild Irish monkfish with ham, organic kale and beurre blanc, and braised shoulder and herb-crusted loin of organic lamb, proved particular favourites. Strawberry mille feuille and a Boyne Valley cheeseboard topped off a mouthwatering feast.

The Station House Hotel at night

And of course no tasting evening would be complete without a selection of fine wine with the Il Borro from Tuscany well worth a try.

It was off to Swainstown Farm after breakfast the next morning, where we found out a bit more about the food which had so tantalised our taste buds the previous evening.

Fresh, local and chemical-free are watchwords for Arthur Preston and his wife Larissa who, since taking over the family farm five years ago, have set about converting it through a mixture of regenerative agriculture and protecting the wild areas.

Some of the innovative practices they have introduced include no-dig vegetable production and the mob grazing of livestock, all with the aim of promoting biodiversity, reducing waste and storing carbon.

It proved to be a fascinating insight into the work involved in sustainable farming, with The Piggery farm shop providing an opportunity to bring home some of the delicious Swainstown produce.

Another neighbour of the Station House is the colourful naturalist and film-maker Randal Plunkett, otherwise known as the 21st Baron of Dunsany. Dunsany Castle and estate lie just a few miles from Kilmessan and we were treated to a tour of the thriving 750-acre nature reserve which is the first Irish project to be recognised by the European Rewilding Network.

The Swainstown Farm shop

It is nine years since Randal took the gamble of rewilding his family’s historic demesne, removing all grazing animals from the land with the aim of restoring ecosystems to a point where nature can take care of itself.

Now the animals are long gone and at first glance the fields of hip-high grass look neglected. But two-and-a-half hours of wandering through the estate convinced me that nothing could be further from the truth.

Inside a carriage house cabin

The flowers, shrubs and trees are home to a multitude of insects and creatures, some of which had not been seen in the area for years.

Again, another place well worth a visit if you’re in the area, which brings us back to where we started — the Station House Hotel. It’s the perfect location for a relaxing, well-earned break and ideal if you want to discover more of Ireland’s Ancient East.

​The hotel’s Taste of the Garden offer includes one night B&B with a glass of rose on The Terrace before a three-course dinner in The Signal Restaurant and a la carte breakfast. From €280 (£240) for two people sharing, it can be booked at www.stationhousehotel.ie