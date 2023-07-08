Stena Line set to open new pet-friendly lounge: All you need to know about bringing your dog or cat aboard

Survey reveals 55% of Northern Ireland NI dog owners prioritise their animal’s needs when planning a holiday

Taking your four legged friend into consideration when planning a holiday is something travellers from Northern Ireland take seriously.

Research carried out on behalf of pet friendly ferry company Stena Line reveals that 55% of dog-owners here say their dog’s needs are important to them when putting together a paw-fect break.

Additionally, more than a third (34.5%) prefer their pet over their partner for a travel companion.

The Swedish-owned ferry company has expanded its range of pet-friendly options to include pet cabins, as well as a new pet lounge set to open next month onboard its Stena Superfast service operating from Cairnryan to Belfast.

If your onward journey is to a campsite in a ‘pup-up’ tent or in a bone-afide high class hotel, bringing your dog on a trip has never been easier.

“We are absolutely a nation of dog lovers and this survey from Stena Line underlines just how much we love our pets and how much we miss them when they aren’t with us,” says broadcaster, columnist and author, Peter Wedderburn, also known as Pete the Vet.

“Pets are part of the family and ensuring all of their needs are being met on a holiday means everyone can have a great time.

“If you think about your dog, it will spend a lot of its day just chilling out. It doesn’t matter where this is, what’s important to the dog is being with family. When you’re on holiday with your pet, it really feels like your family is complete.”

Here, Pete answers some common queries about taking your dog on a vacation. For more information on Stena Line, see www.stenaline.co.uk

Are there recommended different carriers depending on cat/dog? What should these carriers contain?

There are no specific guidelines about carriers: the aim is to have a secure, portable container that your pet feels comfortable in, and this varies hugely depending on the size, type and temperament of the animal.

There are some basic rules: there must be a waterproof base, adequate ventilation, and the carrier must enclose your whole pet (e.g. you can’t have their head sticking out). Airlines have specific requirements (size

, construction type, water bowl availability during journey etc) so if you are flying with your pet, you need to double check about these.

Normally a carrier should contain anything your pet needs to keep them reasonably comfortable. Soft bedding, a favourite toy, and the comfort of familiarity.

It helps to have the carrier open, in your home, in the weeks before a journey so that your pet doesn’t see the carrier as something strange.

Should I sedate my pet?

Sedation is generally not recommended, as it’s better for most animals to be fully aware of what’s going on around them in most situations.

Pets need to be supervised during journeys to ensure that they continue to be in full health, and if they are sedated, it can be difficult to make this type of assessment.

If a pet is unusually nervous or agitated, you should talk to your vet about options to ease their anxiety.

What accessories would you recommend?

It’s best to have a secure way of controlling your pet when they are out of the carrier, such as a harness and a leash. And make sure that your pet is used to wearing this, and walking with this attached, so that they don’t get spooked by it during the journey. It’s also worth getting a pheromone spray to use in the carrier: this gives dogs and cats a sense of comfort and it helps to calm them. Ask your vet about this type of product.

Would you recommend pre-sailing exercise? Or post-sailing exercise?

Just as for ourselves, it makes sense to take some exercise both before and after the confinement of a sea journey. This is more difficult for cats, but dogs should certainly be taken for a short walk, giving them the opportunity to empty their bladder and bowels at each time.

What do travellers forget about holidaying with pets?

People often forget that they need to plan ahead: you cannot assume that every restaurant, hotel and holiday home will be happy for you to bring your pets.

Draw out a schedule in advance, and check with every place you will visit that they are happy for you to have an animal with you. People also forget to check about their pet’s health needs when they are in a foreign country.

Different threats lurk in other climates and locations, including parasites, viruses and bacteria. Do your research before you go to avoid problems.

Would you advise microchipping your pet?

Definitely. Both dogs and cats should be microchipped before travelling: you need to do this anyway to gain the necessary documentation (such as a pet passport). You should double check that your pet’s microchip is available on a Europe-wide database such as Europetnet.com.

Most Irish and UK microchip databases do this automatically in any case.