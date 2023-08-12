The decay of Dublin: ‘It’s a failed place... elderly people are no longer seen. Younger folk are no longer seen. Families are no longer seen’
Ireland’s capital is in trouble. Dirt, dereliction, public safety, rental and housing crises, failing nightlife and a leeching of cultural spaces are all dragging it down. But what exactly has gone wrong and what needs to change?
It felt at once shocking and barely surprising to anyone living in Dublin. When US tourist Stephen Termini was seriously assaulted and rushed to hospital after an incident on Talbot Street last month, the reaction was near-unanimous: Dublin’s reputation as a charming city of a thousand welcomes isn’t quite what it once was.